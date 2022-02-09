Sadio Mané wants to play in the Spanish League. Barcelona or Madrid?

2022-02-08

One of the best strikers in the world today is undoubtedly Sadio ManeSenegalese striker from Liverpool of the English Premier League and today is news regarding his future.

Manewho has just won the African Cup of Nations with the Senegal team, wants to play in the Spanish League.

According to information from SPOX and Goal, Sadio Mane wants to play in Real Madrid or in the FC Barcelona.

The attacker has a contract with the Liverpool until 2023 and would be willing to leave the club if an offer arrives from the two greats of Spain.