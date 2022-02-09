Sadio Mané wants to play in the Spanish League. Barcelona or Madrid?

2022-02-08
One of the best strikers in the world today is undoubtedly Sadio ManeSenegalese striker from Liverpool of the English Premier League and today is news regarding his future.
Manewho has just won the African Cup of Nations with the Senegal team, wants to play in the Spanish League.
See: Revolution! The defense that Xavi Hernández has requested for the new Barcelona: Barrida and four signings
According to information from SPOX and Goal, Sadio Mane wants to play in Real Madrid or in the FC Barcelona.
The attacker has a contract with the Liverpool until 2023 and would be willing to leave the club if an offer arrives from the two greats of Spain.
At the moment the Liverpool Y Mane They have not sat down to negotiate for a possible renewal, so the possibility of leaving is more than open.
IN THE LOOK OF BARCELONA
Sadio Mane was able to sign for him Barcelona the last summer. In fact, the Blaugrana club tried until the end and this is because Messi, before going to PSG, asked to hire him.
Also: National holiday and a human tide. The spectacular images in Senegal after winning the African Cup
In the end it could not be specified, because the Liverpool asked for a lot of money and the Barcelona He was in the midst of the crisis, which caused Messi to leave for PSG.
But beware, it is not the first time that the new champion of the African Cup was used as a condition. It should be remembered that the Real Madrid, Before the departure of Zinedine Zidane in 2018, the signing of Mané was practically closed, as reported by France Football. However, it was the express request of the French coach and his goodbye ruined the negotiation.