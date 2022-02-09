Sadio Mané, willing to leave Liverpool for Barça or Madrid

The name of Sadio Mané has been consolidated in the news arena in recent days, after winning the African Cup with his Senegal team against Egypt, combined with his teammate, Mohamed Salah. The 29-year-old Liverpool attacker made history with his selection and now he is willing to leave the Premier League for LaLiga.

As reported by ‘Spox’ and ‘Goal’, Mané considers the option of playing for Real Madrid or FC Barcelona. Sadio has a current contract with the ‘red’ club until 2023 and based on the announcement of the aforementioned media, if the LaLiga giants want to take over his services, the African champion will not put any obstacle to leaving Liverpool.

Both ‘Spox’ and ‘Goal’ have explained that Mané considers that if he reaches the Spanish championship he will have greater opportunities to become the best African player in history, if he manages to win the league title and another Champions League trophy; the second after having lifted the ‘Orejona’ with the ‘red’ team in 2018-2019 after beating Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham.

Mané is one of the indisputable pieces in the team led by Jürgen Klopp. However, despite his importance in the team, the club has so far not had talks to extend his contractual relationship, which expires in just one year and, starting in the summer, the hourglass is turned to count the scarce time they will have to renew their striker.

The Barça, on the prowl

Although Real Madrid is also one of the options contemplated by the African attacker, possibly the Barça club can get ahead of the race for his signing in favor of an attractive sports project that Xavi Hernández is leading from the bench. Sadio would fit right into the squad of a first team that in its time already catapulted African legends, such as Samuel Eto’o and Yaya Touré.