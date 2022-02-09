Samsung Event 2022: What are the new phone models that Samsung presented, when do they go on sale and what are their prices?

Samsung is trying to regain lost ground in the coveted segment of sophisticated mobile phones with a new model series Galaxy S designed to attract consumers who are increasingly sharing videos on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other apps.

Although Galaxy S22 released on Wednesday have some improvements over last year’s models, the differences aren’t impressive. Samsung highlights the new items that are supposed to produce more vivid and stable videos.

One of the most notable changes is the addition of a built-in electronic pen to take digital notes and draw on the screen of the Ultra model, which costs $1,200. That “S Pen” had to be purchased separately for $40 for last year’s model, which didn’t include a slot to hold it. The standard Galaxy S22, priced at $800, and the Galaxy S22 Plus, priced at $1,000, they don’t include the S Pen, which was popularized by the Note line of phones.

The three models of Galaxy S22 – for sale at from February 25 – announce longer battery life and better camerasespecially for low-light photos and videos, which Samsung estimates now account for 80% of internet usage.

The improvements in the cameras are mostly based on advances in artificial intelligence technology that aren’t easy to understand, so the success of the Galaxy S22 could hinge on how well Samsung’s advertising illustrates how the changes will enrich people’s lives, analyst Thomas said. Husson of Forrester.