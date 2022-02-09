Samsung’s new technological era for 2022

* Advertorial Samsung Electronics had an outstanding participation in the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, where it announced new products and gave an appetizer of the innovations it has prepared for this year. The Galaxy S21 FE stood out as one of the best Android phones presented, just as The Freestyle became one of the favorites of the show and consumers Like every beginning of the year, Samsung shows off its technology and innovation at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) held in Las Vegas. This year 2022, visitors from around the world discovered how the company’s latest products and technologies will help create a more personalized, convenient and sustainable future. Called “Samsung city”, the South Korean company’s stand at the Las Vegas Convention Center was full of innovations that bring its vision “Together for tomorrow” to life. These are some of the products that stood out in the exhibition that are already available in Ecuador, as well as those that will soon arrive in the country.

THE GALAXY S21 FE The new Galaxy S21 FE is a surefire candidate for the best phone at CES 2022, according to many of the tech-savvy reviews. It has the best specs-to-value ratio of anything launched during the event at a very reasonable price, and offers innovation for everyone with fan-favorite Galaxy S21 features in one complete package. Here are some of the most liked features of the new smartphone: 1. Its triple-lens rear camera system, including a 12 MP ultra-wide, 12 MP wide-angle, and 8 MP telephoto camera with 30x digital zoom, as well as a 32 MP selfie camera 2. Its beautiful 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display features a 120Hz refresh rate for a silky-smooth, dynamic scrolling experience that’s easy on the eyes. 3. Its iconic contour design with four epic colors: olive, graphite, lavander and white. Plus, super-tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a trendy hazy finish that’s sure to turn heads. 4. Flagship power, speed, and performance with an all-day smart battery, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Galaxy’s latest blazing-fast app processor.

THE FREESTYLE Another of Samsung’s flagships at CES is the acclaimed The Freestyle, the new portable display and entertainment device has been designed to match the versatility that today’s users embody by allowing them to flexibly express their diverse tastes and interests. The Freestyle is a portable screen, which does not require any type of support and can be adjusted to be used at any angle, it is one of those products, since users can enjoy the best screen quality anywhere and in the way they want. . Unlike conventional square projectors, The Freestyle’s versatile base allows for up to 180-degree rotation, allowing users to display high-quality video anywhere—tabletops, floors, walls, or even ceilings—without the need for a projector. separate screen. In addition, it only weighs 830 grams. Additionally, Samsung introduced its newest MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs. With advances in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customizable accessories and a streamlined interface, the 2022 displays bring the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to the reality with realistic images, immersive sound and hyper-personalized experiences. Visitors to Samsung City were also able to appreciate the new monitor models in the Versatile line, which offer outstanding picture quality and intuitive features that give consumers more options to enjoy a monitor that meets their exact needs. The 2022 portfolio of monitors offers the best experiences while the user works, plays or watches content at home. THE NEW EPIC STANDARD The long-awaited event, Galaxy Unpacked 2022, the power of advanced low-light photography technology, which Samsung wanted to highlight with a striking 3D billboard campaign in major cities around the world. The protagonist of the campaign is an animal known for its powerful night vision and vivid colors: the tiger. Starting February 4, “Tiger in the City” brings Samsung’s gigantic 3D tiger to life roaring on 3D digital screens in five of the world’s most vibrant cities – New York, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. The disruptive 3D tiger will break down digital barriers to show how Samsung’s incredible low-light photography capabilities help dominate the night, capturing strong colors and sharp images even in the dark.

Channeling the image of the tiger, Samsung also embraces its own fiercely innovative past after more than a decade of acting boldly and driving mobile innovations that shape our world. With its exciting new campaign, Samsung invites you to see and feel this vision up close on the street, before making history at Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on February 9 at 10:00 a.m. (Ecuador time).

Source link