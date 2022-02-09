SEE logic puzzle | The viral challenge that not everyone overcomes: you must find the numbers 3 in the image | Visual puzzle | Facebook | MEXICO

On Facebook and other social networks, people do not stop talking about a visual puzzle. And not everyone is capable of overcoming it. It consists of finding the numbers 3 in the image. If you dare to participate in the viral challengeMake sure you open your eyes wide.

We tell you this because you are going to have to carefully observe the illustration to claim victory. What is in your favor is that the challenge does not have a time limit. In other words, you can take as long as you want.

The only thing that really matters is that you have fun participating in the riddle visual. In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the viral challenge is a creation of Televisa Newscastswhich published it on February 5 of this year on its website.

Image of the viral challenge 2022

Are you able to find the numbers 3 in this illustration? (Photo: Televisa News)

Visual riddle answer

Finding the 3 numbers in the picture has become a very difficult task for many people to do. It is for this reason that we have decided to make known where they are. Don’t feel bad about failing. This is a game.

Here are the numbers 3. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

What is a viral challenge?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity on social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid contagion, stayed in their respective homes. That’s where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.

Where did this viral challenge come from?

In case you haven’t noticed, the viral challenge presented in this note is a creation of Televisa Newscasts, which published it on its website, exactly on February 5 of this year. Despite not having been published for long, the challenge began to gain more and more followers.

Do you want to participate in another visual puzzle?

