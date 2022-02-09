SEMI decision: training in clinical reasoning and decision making in complex clinical situations

Chronic diseases are closely linked to aging, since those over 65 years of age live with an average of two or more chronic diseases. Demographic forecasts indicate that, in three decades, 30% of the Spanish population will be over 65 years of agewhich will mean a significant increase in the number of chronic patients for the National Health System.

Javier Garcia Joy, internist and member of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) considers the aging of the population a social and collective achievement of recent decades that has to do with nutritional improvement and economic development and with the offer of the Spanish health system . “We live longer, we are older and there is a very low birth rate. The structure of the population is one of the oldest in the world. But, more years means more grouped diseases, more complex approach to these patients, more emergencies, more drugs, more visits to the doctor and more complex management”, assures the specialist.

This aging of the population requires a new strategy by governments and health institutions. Boehringer Ingelheim Spain has been innovating solutions to care for people with chronic illnesses for more than 60 years and helping to improve the approach to chronicity. Under this commitment, the company wants to collaborate with the challenges that arise in the new post-pandemic reality. For this reason, it has supported the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) in the project SEMI decision, created with the aim of helping health professionals make clinical decisions in situations of high uncertainty, as they are highly complex patients.

Designed to offer practical tools for decision-making, the project has a special course dedicated to SEMI members that will be implemented this year with a complementary digital publication hosted on the company’s website.

Dr. García Alegría, coordinator of the project together with Dr. Emilio Casariego Vales, explains how the idea of ​​carrying out this algorithm arose because there were no protocols that addressed patients with this high complexity. “It is difficult to standardize patients with multiple diseases. Of the 10 most prevalent diseases, older people may have around 4 or 5. For this reason, it is impossible to create clinical guidelines for so many different patient profiles”. In this way, Decision SEMI aims to train the group of specialists for the comprehensive evaluation of the patient, to establish the prognosis and to facilitate shared decisions. At the same time, it tries to improve the clinical safety associated with procedures, hospitalization and medication, and strategies are taught to reduce diagnostic errors.

William Bruchdirector of medicine and R&D at Boehringer Ingelheim Spain, considers essential that the patient with chronic illness receives a type of care focused on improving their quality of life, that takes into account their specific circumstances and with the necessary continuity of care. “Our vision has been to help chronic patients, their closest environment and the professionals involved in their approach to better control the disease day by day. That is why we offer training and new tools to health professionals, with the commitment to help them have the necessary resources to optimize the management of chronic patients. Updating knowledge is a must”.

Innovation in the health system is essential. Digital tools and eHealth solutions can be a complement to specialist healthcare, which continues to be the fundamental pillar for this type of complex chronic patient. It is necessary to make a care model available to health professionals that adapts to the needs of patients and that at the same time allows them to improve their approach and optimize resources.

In the SEMI Decision project, in addition to the pharmaceutical company, the Society of Internal Medicine has had the participation of health professionals, designing collaborative strategies that allow comprehensive care for these patients to be addressed. “Collaboration with scientific societies, such as the one we are developing with SEMI, is a very important part of our commitment to chronicity. These types of initiatives allow us to get to know the needs of health professionals very closely and help them cover them, thereby improving the quality of life of people with chronic diseases. The involvement of all health professionals in a holistic way in the management of chronic patients is essential to achieve an effective approachBruch says.

Evidence-based exploration, the appropriate use of diagnostic tests or overdiagnosis and how to optimize it will be some of the topics that will be addressed in Decision SEMI. Other variables to take into account will be: how to establish the patient’s prognosis, polypharmacy and over-prescription or inappropriate practices. The monitoring of chronic patients includes different profiles of health professionals and therefore aspects such as shared decision-making and safe transition between hospital services or coordination with Primary Care and other specialties will also be among the conditioning factors to be considered by the project.

“It is important to be proactive with these patients in order to carry out an effective approach. We must advance in being and establishing care and coordination between primary and hospital care to optimize treatment, train caregivers and make them know when they have to go to a hospital. We know that 3 or 4% of the population generates 35% of the consumption of resources, so it is essential to develop a care strategy for these vulnerable chronic patients”, concludes Dr. García Alegría.

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Editorial Unit, for Boehringer Ingelheim.