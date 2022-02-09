Shiba Inu Increases Earnings 52% Amid Widespread Crypto Rally

The cryptocurrency went on to trade at $0.00003277 per unit on Tuesday, becoming the 13th most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market valuation of $17.9 billion.

The value of the Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency soared 12% this Tuesday, placing its weekly gains at 52%. In this way, the cryptocurrency went on to trade at 0.00003277 dollars per unit, becoming the thirteenth most valuable cryptocurrency in the world with a market valuation of $17.9 billioncollects Fortune.

Also, the data indicates that, before registering the recent increase, the price of Shiba Inu suffered a drop of 75% from its all-time high of $0.00008616 per coin reached in October of last year.

SHIB’s rally comes amid a broad rally in cryptocurrencies over the past week. Statistics show that the prices of bitcoin and ethereum they also increased by 13% and 17%, respectively. According to CoinMarketCap, the value of Bitcoin stood at $44,000 and that of Ether at $3,000.

“Bitcoin and etherum, both bouncing off lows, have returned to to give trust to investors in other coins like Shiba Inu, which have also bounced off downtrend weeks,” said Ishan Arora, a partner at crypto hedge fund Tykhe Block Ventures.

“Cryptocurrency prices have mimicked the rally in US equities and the rally in equities has provided the tailwinds for cryptocurrencies,” added Sharat Chandra, vice president of research and strategy at EarthID.

However, experts note that the increase in Shiba Inu can be attributed to Unification, a major blockchain solutions provider, announcing on February 5 that it has been working on developing Shibariumwhich will enable “fast, low-cost transactions optimized for gaming.”

On the other hand, on February 3 it was announced that the Shiba Inu coin will associate with Welly’sa burger joint that describes itself as “the first and only community-driven SHIB-themed restaurant,” which could be another factor in this cryptocurrency rising in value.