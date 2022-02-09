Snoop Dogg, the Super Bowl LVI halftime star who is a fan of the Tri

The Mexican musician Alemán maintains a friendship with the rapper, to whom he gave a jersey of the Mexican National Team that he now wears with pride

Erick Raul Aleman Ramirezknown in the music world as ‘German’is a Mexican MC with 18 years of experience, five studio albums and more than six million monthly views on Spotify. However, her career reached another level in November 2020 when she released her single “My Uncle Snoop“, a theme where he collaborates and pays tribute to the legendary rapper Snoop Doggwho will star alongside dr dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar Y Mary J Blidge the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI.

‘German’ considers the recording of said track a dream come true, which records almost 150 million total reproductions between its different platforms. However, the video clip also surprised sports fans, as Snoop Dogg wore a jersey Mexican team during filming. Which is a source of pride for the man born in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, since it was a personal gift, in recognition of his influence on his music and the Mexican scene.

The Mexican rapper Alemán gave a personalized jersey of the Mexican National Team to Snoop Dogg. Instagram: @mxalemanmx

The rapper exclusively told ESPNDigital how the collaboration was conceived, in addition to his experience with a legend of the genre and the reaction of the Californian when receiving the elastic of the Tri.

How was the collaboration closed and how did you carry out the creative process of the song?

“When they told me about the possibility, I didn’t believe it. It was impossible to think that I could be close to my idol and share a song. The contact was made thanks to my team, because two years before they looked for us for a compilation. I was nervous all the time, I knew I had to make a song that he liked and what better than a tribute.

Why give him a jersey of the Mexican National Team?

The total merit went to my friend Éderfrom the Advanced Navy, who told me “it would be a pleasure to give you a gift snoop. Take this to him.” Among those things was a National Team shirt; but it occurred to me to customize it with 213 (group made up of Snoop Dogg in its beginnings) and with his name on the back. It was definitely a goal. I didn’t even tell him to put it on, in short he grabbed it and put it on.

Describe the experience in the filming of the video clip:

Until the day we shot the video, I didn’t think he was there. he was incredulous. We were at their studios in Los Angeles; but even standing there he did not believe. There are times that he sends his doubles to do the pulling; but he said: “I want it to be him when we make the video and it happened”. The first moment, more than feeling nervous, was a great emotion. I got up, thanked him and said “All of Mexico comes with me and we go forward“. He told me that his story was still being written and that now, by having a song together, it was part of his story. We had a very good relationship, we have been talking and one of my dreams is to have him at the closing of my Hurricane tour at the Palacio de los Deportes.

The No. 213 on Snoop Dogg’s jersey references the rapper’s first hip hop band. Instagram: @mxalemanmx

the shirt of the Mexican team It is not the only nod to sports in the footage, since the man also known as ‘Golden Boy’ uses the Pittsburgh Steelers jersey in some scenes, a franchise of which he is a fan Snoop Dogg and that seeks to emulate what the rapper did in ‘Gin and Juice’ by wearing the jersey of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. An idea of ​​the Mexican rapper that emerged in the making of the song; but that has nothing to do with his fandom for any NFL team. “He was a mere personification,” he says.

Finally, ‘German’ does not hide that he would have liked to collaborate with Snoop Dogg at half time Super Bowl LVIbecause in addition to the fact that, in his words, “hip hop continues to open doors” he feels great admiration for dr dre, Eminem and also for Kendrick Lamarthis last author of his motivation to venture into the trap, after the influence of his work on his album “Good Kid, MAAD City”.

Information from Gabriel Garduño was used in the writing of this note.