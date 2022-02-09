Stabbings seem to be all the rage in New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

As violence sees a spike in New York City, stabbings are also taking a prominent place. On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman were stabbed in two incidents hours apart on the New York City Subway. Police are looking for four suspects.
Stabbings in the subway
NYPD reported that the young man was stabbed in the torso inside the N line station at 20th Avenue and 63rd Street in Brooklyn, during a dispute with three men who fled.
At night, also on the subway, a woman pulled a knife and stabbed another female passenger on a 5 line train near the 59th St/ Lexington Av station in Manhattan, police said.
The 39-year-old victim and the 50-year-old suspect they were fighting in the car around 9 pm when the attack occurred. The injured woman was reported in stable condition. And the suspect fled the scene after the attack, police said.
Construction worker is stabbed and robbed outside a CVS in NYC
CVS manager stabbed for confronting thief
Between these two incidents, another stabbing happened, this one in Queens, where the manager of a CVS was injured, when confronted with a subject that, presumably, he was taking some objects without paying.
The manager, 44, said she was assaulted when she tried to stop the man who was seen stuffing the items into his black backpack at the store on Queens Boulevard near 71st Avenue in Forest Hills around 12:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect, believed to be in his 40s, also punched the employee in the face.
The robber fled the store on foot and was last seen heading west on Queens Boulevard.
He ran off with about $200 worth of produce. like shampoo, Nyquil, Dayquil and Dove.
The manager was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in stable condition.
Stabbing of a mother, for no reason
These stabbings are in addition to that of Dorothy Clarke Rozier, 50, who lost her life when she was stabbed while walking to work at a grocery store in East Flatbush, this Sunday.
Rozier was walking to her job at Pathmark Grocery around 5:30 a.m. when a stranger walked up behind her, without reason or warning, and stabbed her in the backto this mother of a 24-year-old son.
He didn’t steal anything from her, he just hurt her and walked away.
Coworkers say they saw her walk toward them in a bit of a hurry. She suddenly began to walk slowly and, when she arrived at the business where she worked, she barely managed to say: ‘Someone attacked me, I’m hot, I’m cold.’ Then he collapsed in front of them.
On Monday, police arrested Anthony Wilson, 34, based on surveillance camera video of the assault. The two had never met.
The murder is the latest random assault in a city plagued by violence, where stabbings are seeing an uptick.