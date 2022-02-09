Start ticket sales; these are the prices – El Financiero

Puerto Rican singer bad bunny is the most listened to artist on streaming platforms worldwide, so tickets for his concerts in countries like Argentina, Peru, Colombia and even Mexico have sold like hot cakes and have even left little availability since pre-salewhich is why one more date was added in the Azteca Stadium for December 10.

Since the beginning of the week, the Monterey public prepared to find a good place to see the interpreter of callaita at BBVA Stadium which will the next December 3. The The physical row began before the virtual one with rows and camps of his followers who even endured the cold. From the super ticket platform The digital sale began from where a message was read shortly before 10 in the morning, when the tickets were released.

“We are preparing…Ticket sales for this event have not started yet. When the Waiting Room opens, you will be assigned a random place in the virtual line to buy your tickets, ”read the website that registered more than 12 thousand 500 users waiting. At the time of your turn, you were welcomed with a message: “We appreciate your patience, you are moments away from obtaining your tickets. When it is your turn, you will have 10 minutes to enter the website and make your purchase”. However, at the time of the turn, the web service argued a prolongation in the times of redirection to the page.

How much are tickets in Monterey?

The prices for the concerts of the Bad Bunny World’s Hottest Tour at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey starts with the most expensive price for the area The VIP Beach with a cost of 9 thousand 150 pesos. The towns located in the yellow color are worth 7 thousand 320 while for the blue 5 thousand 490, all this without commission charges. As for the generals on the court range from 3 thousand 660 pesos.

Tickets for the area orange have a cost of 4 thousand 270, the gray 3 thousand 050while the gold and the light blue 2 thousand 440. The cheapest tickets are integrated by the zones fiusha and its version with limited view with a price of 1,830 pesos, purple at 1,586 pesos, brown at 1,464 pesos, pink and its limited view at 1,342 pesos, green at 1,098 and finally those that are classified as ‘disabled’ in 976 pesos.