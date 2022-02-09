Study Finds Omicron Also Infected Deer on Staten Island – NBC New York

What you should know When New York City’s COVID-19 rates spiked last December due to the emerging Omicron variant, humans weren’t the only mammals affected by the infection.

A study led by scientists at Pennsylvania State University found that the highly infectious Omicron variant also affected white-tailed deer on Staten Island.

The researchers said Tuesday that this is the first study to find the Omicron variant in deer or any population of wild animals.

The Omicron variant was detected in nasal swabs from seven of 68 Staten Island deer tested between Dec. 13 and Jan. 31, according to the study, which was funded by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

It was already known that deer can get COVID-19, after earlier variants were found in white-tailed deer in New York and several other states. But the Staten Island study is the first to find evidence of the Omicron variant in deer or any wild animal population, Suresh Kuchipudi, a professor of virology at Penn State who led the research team, said Tuesday.

“This opened up the possibility that, like previous variants, Omicron can and has spread to animals,” Kuchipudi said. “So therefore we need to continue to monitor.”

Although Omicron has been found to cause generally milder COVID-19 symptoms in humans than earlier versions of the virus, scientists are concerned that new variants could emerge that make people sicker.

Kuchipudi said the spillover of Omicron from humans to deer raises fears that new and possibly vaccine-resistant mutations could evolve undetected in non-human hosts.

“The main concern is that when we let the virus circulate in any animal host other than humans, the complexity of virus evolution becomes very, very difficult to assess and understand,” he said. “So the bigger question is that uncontrolled or uncontrolled transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in deer and potentially other animals could lead to the emergence of entirely new variants that could undermine the protection provided by current vaccines.” .

Kuchipudi also noted that one of the infected deer in the study had COVID-19 antibodies from a previous infection, an indication that deer, like humans, may experience new cases.

The Staten Island deer study has not yet been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal but has been published as a preprint because of the significance of the findings, Kuchipudi said.

While humans travel to Staten Island by ferry or bridge, the deer swam in from New Jersey, according to New York City officials. The animals have long caused problems for county motorists and gardeners.

The city has contracted with the White Buffalo wildlife management company to control the deer population by performing vasectomies on the males. A spokesperson for the city’s Parks Department said the most recent estimate of Staten Island’s deer population is 1,616 animals, a 21% reduction from 2017.