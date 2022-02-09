Study: Omicron rebound in NY also affected deer

NEW YORK (AP) — Last December, when the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in New York City due to the presence of the omicron variant, humans weren’t the only mammals affected.

The highly infectious variant also affected the white-tailed deer population on Staten Island, the city’s most suburban district, according to a study led by scientists at Pennsylvania State University.

In tests conducted between Dec. 13 and Jan. 31, the presence of the omicron variant was detected in nasal swabs from seven of 68 Staten Island deer, according to the study funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which depends on the Department of Agriculture of the United States.

It was known that deer can get COVID-19, after earlier variants were found in white-tailed deer in New York and other states across the country. But the Staten Island study is the first to find evidence of the omicron variant in deer or any wild animal population, Suresh Kuchipudi, a Penn State professor of virology who led the research team, said Tuesday.

“This opened up the possibility that, as with previous variants, omicron can and has spread to animals,” Kuchipudi said. “So we have to continue to be vigilant.”

Although omicron has been found to generally cause milder symptoms of COVID-19 in humans than previous mutations of the virus, scientists are concerned that new variants could emerge that make people more seriously ill.

Kuchipudi explained that transmission of the omicron from humans to deer raises concerns that new mutations, possibly resistant to vaccines, could evolve undetected in non-human hosts.

“The main concern is that when we let the virus circulate in any animal host other than humans, the complexity of virus evolution becomes very, very difficult to assess and understand,” he said.

“So the bigger issue is that unmonitored or uncontrolled transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in deer and potentially other animals could lead to the emergence of completely new variants that could weaken the protection they provide.” current vaccines.

Kuchipudi also noted that the study revealed that one of the infected deer had COVID-19 antibodies from a previous infection, showing that deer, like humans, can experience new infections.

The Staten Island deer study has not yet been submitted to a journal but has been published as a preprint because of the relevance of its findings, Kuchipudi said.