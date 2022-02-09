Summary of the match Rayados vs Al Jazira (3-1). GOALS

Midtime Editorial

Rayados avoided another ridicule in the Club World Cup by beating 3-1 Al Jazeera to win the fifth place in the competition after the failure of being eliminated by Al-Ahly in the first duel.

It is the third time that the Gang achieves fifth place, after in the 2011 edition they won 3-2 against Esperance from Tunisia and in 2013 1-5 to Al Ahly Egyptian.

Javier Aguirre seems to calm the waters a bit after the criticism from the fans for not advance to the semi-finalswho were protesting in previous days for the elimination and now it seems that he will be able to keep the position the following meetings of the club in MX League.

Barely at minute 3 did the scoring open, when Stephan Medina sent a center from the right that Zayed Al-Sultan he put in his own goal despite the goalkeeper’s effort to get the ball out, while the referee scored it supported by the technology.

The second of the match fell minutes later, at 10′. Luis Romo stole a ball, yielded to Maxi Meza and he sent a center from the right that Rogelio Funes Mori He controlled, took off the goalkeeper and defined.

The third, which practically sentenced the game, came in the 25th minute on a free kick that he took Arthur Gonzalez Y Cesar Montes He finished off with a header, only in the area, to give way to the win against the local team.

Rudolph Pizarro came on as a substitute in the second half and he was booed after miss a clear goal scoring opportunity in front of the goalkeeper in what appeared to be the room.

The Al Jazeera discounted at minute 91 with a goal from Bruno and the albiazul fans asked for the exit of Javier Aguirre after the end of the match shouting: ‘out, Basque‘.

The Monterey will now focus on Day 6 of the Closure 2022where he will face Puebla on February 18 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 7:00 p.m., since the duel on date 5 against FC Juarez moved to March 8.