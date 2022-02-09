Suspects of Beating Their Victims to Rob Them Wanted in The Bronx – NBC New York

Authorities are searching for suspects in a series of violent robberies in the Bronx that began in early December, the New York City Police announced.

The uniformed so far has reported 9 cases. The first was reported on December 6 at dawn when the alleged thief approached a 64-year-old man, in front of 321 East 140 Street, and punched him in the face causing him to fall to the ground. At that point, the report says, the suspect took $120 in cash out of his pocket and fled. The victim was transported to the hospital for minor head and mouth injuries.

The second police report happened on December 12, at about 6:00 am, in front of 370 Morris Avenue, two suspects approached a 48-year-old man and kicked and punched him to steal a cell phone, headphones and wallet containing identification documents and about $200 in cash. The victim ended up in the hospital in stable condition.

In December, three other violent robberies occurred, one on December 22, 28 and 31, in which cash and even an electric bicycle belonging to one of the victims were also taken.

During this 2022 so far three cases have been reported.

The most recent occurred, according to the authorities, on January 20, at about 6:10 pm, in the vicinity of East 148 Street Y college avenue when four unknown assailants allegedly approached a 48-year-old man around 6:10 pm and beat him multiple times. The alleged thieves took the cell phone and the wallet with all their documents and $70 in cash.

If you have information, you can confidentially call the authorities at 1-888-57-PISTA.