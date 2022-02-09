Take two minutes to watch this amazing drone footage

Early last year (yes, it seems like several lifetimes have passed) Jay Byrd Christensen’s name became wildly popular for his spectacular shots through a drone. Christensen has once again amazed the public with his last piece.

To give us an idea of ​​the level of this expert drone pilot, after his first viral videothe one baptized as “Right Up Our Alley” where we saw a unique and amazing sequence shot recorded in the Bryant-Lake bowling alley in Minneapolis, the film director James Gunn recruited him for the filming of the new installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

A few months later, another piece appeared that left the public with their mouths open, a new clip under the title of The Quack Attack is Backanother amazing sequence shot changing the decor inside the Mall of America, a shopping center on the outskirts of Minneapolis (one of the largest in the United States) that has attractions inside.

The last video is perhaps the most spectacular of all. Christensen takes us into the All Star of the National Hockey League to once again leave us speechless. Let’s first look at the sequence :

Yes, what we see is real, there is nothing CGI. Christensen took a drone inside the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada for the All-Star game and the result was simply spectacular.

And how do you achieve that level in your clips? Christensen, 25, has perfected video flight with first-person view (FPV) drones, a type of device that is generally smaller and lighter than other camera drones and is controlled by the user through goggles-style glasses. virtual reality that allow you to see what the drone is doing.

By the way, if you want to see all the work of the drone pilot you can go to your YouTube accountwhere has all these small artworks. [YouTube]