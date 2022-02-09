Tesla Already Has Nearly $2 Billion in Bitcoin

At the beginning of 2021, Tesla announced an investment of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, a movement that shook the world of cryptocurrencies. Almost a year later, and respecting their obligations under US law, those led by Elon Musk have had to report the current value of their investment.

Through a document sent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Tesla announced that, until December 31, 2021, it owned $1.9 billion in Bitcoin (via Reuters). However, the company also reported an impairment loss of $101 million due to a drop in the value of said cryptocurrency.

Shortly after Tesla announced its multi-million dollar investment in Bitcoin, it began accepting Bitcoin to buy its electric cars. However, the proposal, which logically boosted the value of the cryptocurrency, did not remain active for a long time. The reason? Tesla was concerned about the negative impact on the environment What is Bitcoin —and other cryptocurrencies—.

Tesla backpedaled on Bitcoin payments

“Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases with Bitcoin. We are concerned about the rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of all fuels,” they reported.

Of course, it made no sense for Tesla to push electric mobility while at the same time making an investment in a digital asset that harms the environment. And although they backed down, too they were harshly criticized for not considering the situation from the beginning. At least at this point, it seems unlikely that Tesla will accept Bitcoin to buy cars from him again.

Regarding Bitcoin, it is true that it has had a somewhat complicated few months. Its value began to plummet considerably since last November and, at the end of January, it had already lost approximately 75% of the appreciation gained during 2021.

