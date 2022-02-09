Tesla shareholders sue Elon Musk for $13 billion – FayerWayer

Elon Musk is currently facing what could be one of the largest trials in the history of the United States, reports Reuters. The South African tycoon is being sued by the same shareholders of Teslayour electric car company, for 13 billion dollars.

What are the reasons for these Tesla shareholders to request that this amount of money enter, not into their pockets, but into the accounting of the same company? Indicate that Musk would have designed a “rescue” plan during the acquisition of SolarCitybought by the electric car firm in 2016.

The plaintiffs indicate that Tesla withdrew from its assets a total of 2,600 million dollars in shares of the company, so that the acquisition of SolarCity, in which Musk was also a majority shareholder, was executed.

Those who did not count the also owner of SpaceX, according to shareholdersis that the solar panel energy company had liquidity problems.

For this reason they demand that the 2,600 million dollars in shares that they gave to SolarCity be returned with the superlative equivalent that Tesla earned on its shares today; that is, the famous 13 billion dollars.

‘It’s absurd’: Musk’s lawyers say

Reuters reports that Musk immediately responded to the demand. He said that deal with SolarCity from six years ago was part of a decade-long plan in which the renewable energy firm would become a “vertically integrated company” that would also “transform the generation and consumption of energy with SolarCity roof panels and Tesla cars and batteries,” the agency wrote.

His lawyers presented the judge with evidence that at that time SolarCity’s economic figures were solvent and comparable to those of any growing technology company. “They were building billions of dollars of long-term value”, said Evan Chesler, one of the lawyers representing Musk.

The demand for the return of shares that Tesla shareholders intend to exercise on Musk and SolarCity was described by this same lawyer as “absurd”.

The judge listened to both parties and stated that he will respond with a decision or an extension of arguments within three months.