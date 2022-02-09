The Aftermath of an Unseen Battle – NBC 7 San Diego/Tucson

ARIZONA- On their way to the place where they are supposed to find a better life, thousands of migrant families face a battle that is sometimes silent and sometimes unknown. In the absence of legal documents or an uncertain future, they suffer from significant physical and mental health conditions, according to experts.

This is the portrait of symptoms that dominate the daily life and mental health of an immigrant community.

“I arrived very young, without the language, without family, without anything…”, says Yuleni Caiceros, who left her native Veracruz more than 18 years ago, carrying only the illusion of a better life.

Since her arrival, Caiceros, 35, has dedicated her life to working to get ahead with her husband and 2 little ones, but like thousands she never imagined that far from a better life, she would find rejection.

Despite the time, Yuleni has not been able to regularize her immigration status, so access to basic social and health services is limited.

stress and depression

For psychiatric doctor Frank Moreno, migrants have levels of stress and depression associated with their condition that also reflect other social factors.

Conditions that the expert assures are conducive to developing other types of health problems.

“Headaches, ulcers, high blood pressure, problems regulating blood sugar, all chronic diseases are complicated by stress.”