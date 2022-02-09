The best use so far that has been given to cryptocurrencies

A man on a rental scooter from Lime on Hudson Street in Hoboken, New Jersey, on May 24, 2019. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)

One of the most frequent questions asked by crypto skeptics is the following: what can you actually do with cryptocurrencies, besides financial speculation and crimes?

It is a difficult question to answer, in part because so far most of the successful (and legal) uses of cryptocurrencies have been financial or related to this field. There are quite a few crypto exchanges, platforms for trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and video games where cryptocurrencies are bought and sold. However, until now, there haven’t been many crypto projects that have had what I would call a “usefulness for ‘normie’ people”that is, that they solve problems that people outside the world of cryptocurrencies have (not mainly related to the trading of digital assets) and that are impossible to solve with normal technology not linked to cryptocurrencies.

However, I recently discovered a project that does.

It’s called Helium, and while it’s not the flashiest crypto project out there—it doesn’t have cartoon apes or copies of the Constitution—testing it has helped me understand how useful cryptocurrencies can be in solving certain types of problems.

What is it

At a basic level, Helium is a decentralized wireless network for Internet of Things devices powered by cryptocurrencies.

This network is made up of devices called Helium access points, devices with antennas that can send small amounts of data over long distances using radio frequencies. These access points, which cost about $500 each and can reach distances 200 times farther than those reached by Wi-Fi access points, they share their owners’ bandwidths with nearby devices that are connected to the Internet, such as parking meters, air quality sensors, or smart kitchen appliances.

Helium, a cryptocurrency-powered wireless network, shows the practical promise of decentralized services. (Beatrice Sala/The New York Times)

Anyone can use the Helium network, although so far most of its users are companies like Lime (which has used Helium to monitor its connected scooters) and Victor, a mousetrap company (which uses it for a new line of internet-connected traps). Worldwide, more than 500,000 Helium access points are in use and thousands are added to the network every day.

This is where cryptocurrencies come in: In addition to transmitting data, Helium hotspots reward their owners for participating in the network by creating units of a cryptocurrency called $HNT. These tokens can be bought and sold on the open market like any other cryptocurrency, and the more the hotspot is used, the more $HNT tokens it will generate.

Helium, which was founded in 2013, did not start out as a crypto company. The initial idea of ​​its founders was to build an old-fashioned long-range point-to-point wireless network, persuading people and businesses to install the access points and connect them. However, they had difficulty getting enough participants and the network stagnated.

New model

Frank Mong, Helium’s COO, told me that in 2017 the company was running out of money when an engineer suggested, during a session where all the staff gathered to drink whiskey, that maybe more people would be interested in install the hotspots if you could earn cryptocurrency doing so.

“That incentive model, driven by cryptocurrencies, actually made sense in this case,” Mong said.

Therefore, the company scrapped its old business model and developed a new one. Instead of building your own network, Helium would make it completely decentralized and let users build it by buying and connecting their own access points. Participants would receive payments in cryptocurrencies and would have the right to vote on proposed ideas for changes to the network. If the price of those cryptocurrencies increased, they could make more money and install even more hotspots.

The new model, which was released in 2019, worked like a charm. Crypto enthusiasts rushed to set up Helium hotspots to start generating cryptocurrencies. They exchanged tips on Reddit and YouTube to increase the reach of their hotspots; for example, placing them on tall buildings or putting antennas on their roofs. Some hotspot owners claim to earn thousands of dollars a month this way, though earnings have dwindled as more hotspots have been added to the network.

Superpower and community

I have learned that this is one of the superpowers of cryptocurrencies: the ability to start projects by offering an incentive to get involved from the beginning. You can’t improve everything with a cryptocurrency mining scheme, but in the case of Helium, cryptocurrencies were the best option to promote participation and give hotspot owners the satisfaction of building something of their own.

There are many things that I like about Helium. Unlike many cryptocurrency projects, it’s a real product that real people and businesses use every day. The people involved are not outright speculators and most seem to have a genuine interest in creating a decentralized wireless network (a holy rule of the Helium Discord chat server, with 140,000 members, is that you are not allowed to talk about token prices ). And it will become more useful in the coming months, as new types of 5G access points make it possible to send data over the network at higher speeds.

In addition, the Helium blockchain is secured with a type of algorithm known as “proof of coverage,” which requires much less power than the “proof-of-work” algorithms used by bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and it’s far less harmful to the environment (Helium claims its access points use about the same amount of power as a 5-watt light bulb).

utility test

Just to make sure you guys aren’t kidding me, let’s put Helium through my usability test for normies.

Solve a non-crypto related problem? Yes. There are millions of connected devices in the world, and connecting them to the Helium network is much cheaper than buying a cellular data plan for each device. Thanks to the long range of the access points, the Helium network can also reach places that are not reached by typical cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

Is it useful for more than just speculating? Again, yes. The Helium network has value in and of itself, and while hotspot owners can (and do) benefit when the price of $HNT rises, their primary method of making money is to add new hotspots, not trade. $HNT tokens right away on a crypto exchange.

Could Helium have worked without crypto? Not really. The company tried a non-cryptocurrency strategy and almost went bankrupt. However, adding the tokens to the equation solved what technologists call the “cold start problem”: the fact that attracting early adopters of a new network is often difficult because it isn’t very valuable yet.

But…

Helium is not perfect. Like many crypto projects, it is in a regulatory gray zone, and users could be hit if Washington decides to implement stricter measures (federal regulators have suggested that many crypto tokens could be considered securities, which could cause access to Helium become subject to all sorts of thorny securities laws). Also, right now, most of its hotspots are in densely populated cities, making it less useful for people in more remote areas.

Put a Helium access point in your house It could also technically violate your internet service provider’s terms of service by reselling some of your bandwidth. For example, Comcast Xfinity’s terms of service for subscribers prohibit the use of your connection “for any purpose other than personal, non-commercial residential use.” So far, internet service providers have not taken action against all Helium users, but that could change.

“We’re hoping internet service providers are open-minded to exploring what Helium is,” Helium’s Mong told me.

At the end

What I like about Helium, despite these limitations, is that has largely avoided the hype and inflated statements that surround many crypto projects. It does not promise to revolutionize commerce and culture, free us from government censorship, or change the fabric of our daily lives. It’s just a kind of useful real-world infrastructure linked to a cryptomining scheme that allows it to function without a big company involved.

