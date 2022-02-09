The “Bonnie and Clyde” of the 21st century, arrested after the theft of billions in bitcoin

They were called Dutch and Razzlekhan, but they were renamed “2020’s Bonnie and Clydes” after their arrest, accused of receiving and laundering bitcoin stolen from the virtual exchange platform Bitfinex in 2016.

Before his arrest, investigators recovered 94,000 bitcoins with an estimated value of $3.6 billion; a record seizure.

“Today’s arrests and the department’s largest ever financial seizure show that cryptocurrencies are not a safe haven for criminals,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O Monaco stated.

“In a futile effort to maintain digital anonymity, the defendants laundered stolen funds through a maze of cryptocurrency transactions“added the prosecutor.

It is the “largest financial seizure in history” of the US Department of Justice, according to a press release.

Cryptocurrency boom: 7 out of 10 beat inflation last year

Dutch and Razzlekhan could spend 20 years in prison

Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31were arrested Tuesday, February 8, in New York after investigators found the loot in a virtual briefcase in the man’s possession.

The rest of the stolen bitcoins would have been laundered through complex transactions involving computer programs, conversion into other virtual currencies, and bank accounts opened under false identitiesspecified the accusation.

The prosecution said that 25,000 bitcoins were transferred from the wallet to accounts controlled by the couple. They then allegedly cashed out millions, buying gold and non-fungible tokens, as well as other items such as Walmart gift cards, which were used for personal spending, Uber, Hotels.com, and PlayStation.

The charges against Dutch and Razzlekhan They include conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and conspiracy to defraud the US, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

The IMF was in favor of central banks issuing digital currencies

“I’m the fucking crocodile of Wall Street”

The crypto crime gained attention after videos of Heather Morgan, known as “Razzelkhan” in the rap world, went viral. “I’m the fucking crocodile on Wall Street,” he sings in a high-pitched voice in a video that was posted on social media.

In an opinion article published in 2019 by the magazine Forbes -for which she wrote for several years-, Morgan explains having suffered language problems during her youth and having endured ridicule for her tone of voice, but began rapping after “exhausting” herself professionally.

Morgan, who was born in Oregon in 1990 and grew up in California, has foreign ties, having lived in Hong Kong and Egypt.

In her Forbes author profile, she wrote that “when she’s not reverse-engineering black markets to think of better ways to combat fraud and cybercrime, she enjoys rapping and designing streetwear.”

Fears of a “Crypto Winter” Rock Bitcoin Faithful

Tarun Chitra and Ruthie Nachmany, co-founders of the speaker series NYC Salonremembered meeting Morgan in 2019: “In fact, I was quite surprised that he knew so much about cryptocurrencies,” Chitra recalled.

Lichtenstein, a dual Russian and American citizen, was born in 1987 and moved to the United States at age 6. He grew up in suburban Chicago and became a US citizen in 2002.

“Dutch” introduces himself on social media as a “tech entrepreneur, code programmer and investor”, while claiming to have rented giant advertising screens in Times Square to ask her to marry him.

“I knew I had to do something memorable that would show how much I love and appreciate the real Heather, not only the tough entrepreneur but also the ultra-bizarre creator,” explains the geek-esque man.

Lichtenstein’s LinkedIn lists him as the founder of a blockchain startup called Endpass and co-founder of MixRank.

ds