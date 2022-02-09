The Chamber of Accounts, without a date for the audit of Punta Catalina

The president of the Chamber of Accounts, Janel Ramírez, reported that until they do a survey of the number of transactions and processes, they cannot establish the date on which the financial audit of the Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant requested by the Executive Power will be concluded.

He said that they are in the process of having an empowered member of that body, which he did not identify, approve or not the requirement of the work to the thermoelectric plant located in the Peravia province.

He indicated that later the work team is formed and it is checked if the institution has the suitable and competent personnel to develop it, since otherwise they have to hire external experts to help them.

“The important thing is that society knows that every team that is formed will have to work under the guidelines and supervision of the Chamber of Accounts,” he said.

He maintained that the plenary session of that institution adopted a new procedure, which entails an approach to everyone who requires their work, so that the objective can be clarified.

He specified that if the applicants suddenly establish the type, it is very likely that it will be different from the objective that the Chamber of Accounts may have.

“Then it clears up well what is the objective of the requirement for us to be able to do a job that meets the objective and not that a report is issued and then it is said that it was not the intention or what was intended to be investigated,” he pointed out.

Agreement

Ramírez was interviewed in the Constitutional Court, after the signing of an agreement signed by the Chamber of Accounts with the High Court.

The agreement was signed by the president of the TC, Milton Ray Guevara, and Janel Ramirez, by the Chamber of Accounts.

The entities undertook to promote the study and dissemination of respect for fundamental rights and the constitutional norms of the legal system. They also agreed to cooperate in planning and conducting training activities.