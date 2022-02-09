The cryptocurrency that everyone thought was dead but seems to rise from its ashes | Technology

It is the popular altcoin that has improved the most in the last seven days and that augurs good health for the rest of the year.

During these last days, Bitcoin has begun an interesting bullish period that has managed to go from 38,000 dollars to 43,000 dollars in just four days, which has allowed it to grow no less than 11% in just one week, and as It has been common, the rest of digital currencies have benefited from this exponential increase.

But although Bitcoin has improved an interesting 11% in this last week, one of the most famous altcoins, Shiba Inuhas managed to improve, at the time of writing this news, 40% in just seven daysoffering interesting benefits to many of its investors.

Although in the last 24 hours both Bitcoin and Shiba Inu have experienced a slight decline, it seems that many people are taking advantage of the rise to sell right now.

This is one more example that some alternative altcoins, such as Shiba Inu in this case, and which had recently been considered dead, have had an interesting resurrection in recent days, predicting great volatility in 2022.

And one of the keys to the vitality of the Shiba Inu is the huge community that it has behind it, both users and organizations, which do not stop celebrating events and events so that its popularity does not diminish.

However, those responsible for Shiba Inu are already working on an upcoming metaverse platform called Shiberse, and the creation of a video game for mobile devices under the new Shiba Inu Games label is also underway.