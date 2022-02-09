The difficulties of organizing the Winter Olympics in a city without snow

Artificial snow covers the field of the National Alpine Ski Center in Beijing for the Winter Olympics. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

China didn’t move mountains to host the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. But it did. flooded a dried-up riverbed, diverted water from a major reservoir that supplies Beijing, and relocated hundreds of farmers and their familiesall to conjure up one of the most extensive snow-making operations in gaming history.

This is what happens when the International Olympic Committee decides to take the Olympic Games to a place where one of the most important ingredients for winter sports is almost non-existent: Snow. And, what is more, neither Beijing nor the surrounding mountains have enough water to produce artificial snow.

For decades, artificial snow has held an important place in winter sports, even in places where it snows the most like Norway, Switzerland and Colorado. In the Beijing edition of the winter games, the competitions that started this weekend were held for the first time in almost completely artificial snow, This required a Herculean, Olympian operation to produce snow and manage water, foreshadowing the reality of snow sports everywhere as the planet warms.

In the mountains where alpine competitions are held, where recreational skiing is not practiced, now narrow white stripes, visible from miles away, cut across the ochre-colored land.

Beijing authorities insist that the snow production needed for the Games will not put a strain on the local water supply, which has struggled to meet the city’s demand. But China’s colossal investments in making snow are part of a larger effort to turn the arid mountains near Beijing into a permanent center for skiing and snowboardinga project that could face the challenges posed by climate change, which alters rainfall and drought patterns.

Around the world, the dirty little secret of skiing and snowboarding competitions is that, as natural snow becomes less reliable, they are almost always held on artificial snow. As the planet warms, artificial snow will play an increasingly important role to ensure a consistent, high caliber playing field.

“Today, winter sports could not exist without artificial snow”, says Michael Mayr, director for Asia of TechnoAlpin, the Italian company responsible for generating snow for the Beijing Games and six previous Winter Olympics.

A snow-making machine dumps fresh snow on top of the valley in Zhangjiakou, China, on Dec. 21, 2021. (Keith Bradsher/The New York Times)

What sets Beijing apart from many of those earlier venues is its meager water supplyWhether it’s for making snow or anything else. In recent decades, rapid development has depleted Beijing’s groundwater. The months of July and August usually bring heavy rains, but the city and the nearby mountains only receive precipitation in winter: just over 6 centimeters per season on average in recent decades, according to data from a weather station near the venues. olympic

In 2017, the last year for which international figures are available, Beijing only had an amount of resources from fresh water per inhabitant —163,659 liters— similar to that of the Western African nation of Niger, on the edge of the Sahara. Zhangjiakou, the city 160 kilometers northwest of the capital where some of the skiing and snowboarding competitions take place, had 377,325 liters per resident, comparable to Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

However, The United States had 8,706,447 liters per person. Countries with resources of less than 984,207 liters of water per person are considered to have water scarcity.

Florian Hajzeri, who has been in China for four years supervising the snowmaking project for TechnoAlpin, said he realized the magnitude of his task as soon as he saw the landscape of the areas where the Olympic competitions would take place.

“There are trees and vegetation, but it is not like an alpine forest: is vegetation for a drier climate“, He said. “It’s snowing, but it’s not enough for testing.”

Before TechnoAlpin could install pumps and build more than 65 kilometers of pipes, at a cost of almost 60 million dollars, the Chinese authorities first had to find a way to get enough water to the mountains.

How much water? About a million cubic meters, according to TechnoAlpin, enough to fill 400 Olympic swimming pools. And that was just to start the Games. More snow is likely to be needed, and more water, as tests develop.

The Zhangjiakou jumping center where several of the tests of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are held, which will be done almost entirely with artificial snow. (Photo: Getty Images)

For the catchment, the Chinese authorities built pumping stations to transport the water from reservoirs located kilometers away.

According to a government newspaper, Beijing diverted water from the city’s Baihebao reservoir to the Guishui River, which runs close to the Olympic area but has long been dry in winter. Previously, Baihebao mainly supplied the Miyun Reservoir, one of the largest reservoirs of drinking water for households in Beijing.

Officials from Zhangjiakou (pronounced [yong-ya-cau]) suspended irrigation on tens of thousands of hectares to conserve groundwater and relocated farmers to skyscrapers who lived in what is now the Olympic events area.

For ski and snowboard athletes, competing almost entirely on artificial snow changes everything about their preparation for the Olympics, often the biggest event of their lives, from the wax they use to increase speed until training for the greatest risk involved a more slippery surface. In warmer weather, artificial snow surfaces tend to break up more quickly than natural snow surfaces, the athletes said.

“It’s not the first time we’ve competed on artificial snow, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be the last,” said Jessie Diggins, a 2018 cross-country ski gold medalist who in recent years has turned into aclimate change activist.

“It is harder and colder and responds differently to different climates. And since it’s faster, some of the descents are skied at higher speeds. It makes the course more difficult, I don’t want to say dangerous, in terms of finding your way around the corners,” he said.

Although under certain conditions, such as the very cold temperatures expected in China, alpine skiers often prefer artificial snow, because technicians can produce wet flakes that freeze in order to create the smooth, nearly rock-hard surface they prefer.

“It’s denser,” said Travis Ganong, an American who specializes in sprinting. “It does not form flakes and when it is prepared it is more compact. It sets very well and becomes very even. In fact, it’s how we like it”, he added.

