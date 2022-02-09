The film that was banned in the United States lands on Netflix

The hunting

From the massification of cinematographic productions of Netflix, many countries were put on alert for audiovisual content that would endanger some of their customs and cultures. That’s how it came too the censorship of those films or series that threaten the image of a country, a conflict between two nations or society. Just as it happened with The hunting, which was banned in the United States in 2019 during the presidency of Donald Trump, and that could soon be available on the platform of streaming in Argentina.

The suspense film, directed by Craig Zobel, was scheduled to be released in September of that year in theaters in that country, but the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, a month earlier, more precisely in August 2019, prevented the film from seeing the light of day.

The Hunt (The Hunt in English) is a violent satire distributed by Universal Studios, whose synopsis speaks of a group of wealthy businessmen, “elite liberals”, who are dedicated to hunting 12 conservatives for sport They woke up in the middle of nowhere. The protagonists are eliminated one by one, in a bloody way, while one of the women in the group turns the hunters into prey. The plot put like this not only made it one of the most controversial materials made in recent years, but also aroused at the time the anger and indignation of a group of Hollywood actors.

The Universal Pictures UK

And it finally landed on Netflix (The Universal Picture UK/)

The crack was formed from the interpreters who were for and against that the material was broadcast in that country. Thus, it was temporarily canceled due to the timing that was lived at that time in the United States with the wave of attacks on society.

According to a magazine article Timepart of the controversy was generated by the use of the word “deplorable” to refer to “the hunted”. The term was used as a nickname to refer to the former president’s voters and is the same one used by former candidate Hillary Clinton in her 2016 campaign: “You could put half of Trump’s supporters in what I call the basket of deplorables”.

However, more than two years after the censorship and the continuous postponements of the premiere, the film landed on Netflix where it is positioned as one of the most viewed materials in recent weeks in some countries. And finally, It was released in England, the United States and Spain, although confirmation is still pending in some Latin American countries.

The film stars Betty Gilpin [Crystal]Charli Slaughter as Young Crystal; emma roberts [Yoga Pants]Hilary Swank [Athena]Justin Hartley [Trucker]Glenn Howerton [Richard]Amy Madigan [Ma, Ethan Suplee [Gary]Macon Blair [Fauxnvoy]J. C. MacKenzie [Paul]Wayne Duvall [Don]. reed birney [Pop]Teri Wyble [Liberty]among others.