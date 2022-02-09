“The horror of the Haitian occupation”, two centuries later

The historian Manuel Nunez detailed Tuesday night in his presentation “The horror of the occupation” the measures taken by the president Jean-Pierre Boyer during the occupation in favor of “destroying Dominican culture.”

This February 9, 2022 marks the 200th anniversary of the haitian invasion of 1822 that occupied the Dominican Republic for 22 years.

In this regard, he cited the provision of the Haitian government, embodied in a circular dated November 1824, that all state communications and judicial acts be written in French instead of Spanish. Also, the confiscation of the assets of the Catholic Church and the deportation of clerics.

He indicated that, according to data consulted in works by Haitian intellectuals, the closure of the University of Santo Domingo was due to the fact that Boyer “was an obscurantist president, who closed all the educational centers in Haiti, except one: the Liceo Petion” .

Given the Haitian president’s reasons for invading Santo Domingo, Núñez said that Boyer explained in several texts that the invasion was motivated to “enforce the Haitian Constitution, which said that the portion of land occupied by Dominicans belonged to the Republic of Haiti.” .

At the end, Núñez stated that the gesture of the Dominicans who participated in the separatist project “must not be forgotten and their glory must be maintained.”

Activities for this February 9

The Commission formed by the Executive Branch for the commemoration of the Bicentennial of Ephemeral Independence will launch at four in the afternoon, at the Ministry of Culture, the Collection of the Bicentennial of Ephemeral Independence, made up of six books.

The president of the Permanent Commission of National Ephemeris, Juan Pablo Uribe, indicated that the books that make up the collection are: Santo Domingo y la Gran Colombia, authored by Emilio Rodríguez Demorizi; Critique of Our Modern History, by Gustavo Adolfo Mejía Ricart; Núñez de Cáceres y Bolívar, by René Lépervanche Parparcén; Núñez de Cáceres Historical Vindication, by Tomás Báez Díaz, The Ephemeral Independence, by Max Henríquez Ureña and José Núñez de Cáceres (Essays).