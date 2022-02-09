The IAPA criticizes as “consummation of the robbery” adjudication to Cabello of El Nacional

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) condemned this Monday what it called the “consummation of the robbery” of the newspaper El Nacional de Venezuela by the Justice of that country, a medium that, according to what it affirms, has become “part of the heritage of Diosdado Cabello, number two of Chavismo.

The Venezuelan Justice delivered this Monday to Cabello the headquarters of the newspaper El Nacional, whose seizure was notified last May as part of the compensation for “moral damage” of more than 13 million dollars ordered by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) after a politician’s demand.

After a “questionable operation,” says the IAPA in a statement, on January 27, Judge Lisbeth del Carmen Amoroso Hidrobo awarded the headquarters and land of El Nacional, “directly to Cabello,” vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela ( PSUV), currently in power.

This measure, indicates the hemispheric organization, “was executed irregularly, by not publicly informing the day, time and minimum amount for the interested parties to make their offers, in violation of the procedural rules required by law.”

During the operation, in charge of the Third Civil, Commercial, Traffic and Banking Court of First Instance of the Caracas metropolitan area, the judicial representative of El Nacional was not notified either, he details.

It is “the consummation of the ‘theft of the century’ to independent journalism, something that can only happen in a dictatorship,” said Jorge Canahuati, president of the IAPA.

Canahuati, CEO of Grupo Opsa, from Honduras, added that “the dictatorship has used all its weapons to shut down the media and muzzle the press during these 20 years, but this political-judicial strategy is perhaps the most creative.”

As the statement recapitulates, Cabello sued the newspaper and its director, Miguel Henrique Otero, for publishing a report by the Spanish newspaper ABC in which he was linked to drug trafficking.

As a consequence, on April 16, 2021, the Supreme Court of Justice condemned El Nacional for defamation and to pay Cabello compensation of 13.2 million dollars.

On May 14, 2021, the IAPA points out, a judge ordered the seizure of the newspaper’s facilities and assets.

“Without any shame, abusively and backing away from what the law dictates, it satisfies the claim of a politician who had been fervently threatening to make the newspaper disappear,” Carlos Jornet, president of the Freedom of Expression Commission, said in the same statement. IAPA Press and Information.

“Once again we observe the lack of independence of a justice system subordinated to political power,” he reiterated.

Canahuati and Jornet, director of the Argentine newspaper La Voz del Interior, added that “this serious outrage by the government against El Nacional and another 100 independent media outlets that have already disappeared will stain the history of Venezuela.”

El Nacional has been published on the internet for years, even before the confiscation of the assets, due to the restrictions imposed by the Government; among them, the lack of access to the importation of paper and other products for printing, details the IAPA, based in Miami (USA).