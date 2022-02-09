The idol changed his shirt with him, the best moment of his career and what if he had not been a footballer

2022-02-08

Luka modric It is not about the media or about giving interviews. The Croatian, despite being a crack and total reference in the Real Madridhe likes to keep a low profile but when he speaks he pays close attention. The midfielder has given an interview on the occasion of the official launch in Spain from Sportinga social application in which the Croatian is an investor and in which fans from all over the world create group chats, find out about the latest news about their favorite team and rate the players after the games. Modric has talked about his career, he talks about his retirement as a player, the best moment of his career and his two idols in football. He also revealed what he would have been if he had not been a footballer.

What if he hadn’t been a footballer?: “If I wasn’t a real footballer, I don’t know what I would do. I love sports, apart from soccer I am a fan of many other sports such as basketball, tennis and many others. Maybe I would play in another sport, for example a basketball player, which I love. I was born in Croatia, in Zadar, which is known as the city of basketball, and I remember how many times as a child I went to watch basketball games. He played whenever he could, after school with friends and was crazy about basketball, to put it mildly. I loved it and that’s why I think maybe I’d be a basketball player.” Age limit playing football: “I don’t know, really, I don’t know until what year I will be able to play. It can be 40, or more or less. We’ll see. I have to go little by little, enjoy what I’m doing, I feel good physically, which is important, mentally too, I’m at a very big club, the best club in the world without a doubt and I’m working to maintain this level beyond possible. We are going to see how long it will be, but talking about years is very difficult. Now I’m almost 37 and I feel really good. I have worked outside of Valdebebas and the club headquarters to find out what I can improve on, where I can keep my physique”.

His best moment in his career: “There are many happy moments that I have experienced at Real Madrid, but perhaps the happiest was winning the Décima. If you have to choose one, I think it is this moment because it is number 10, my favorite number, the Décima, which has been waiting for more than 12 years, and when I arrived here everyone was talking about the Décima, nothing else was important . I only heard the word la Décima, la Décima… That’s why I knew that we had to win it and conquer it in the way we did it is something impressive. This is the happiest moment but I have lived many more happy moments, of enormous happiness, although this is number one. Successor in Croatia: “My successor in Croatia or the most talented player I think is Mateo Kovacic. Although he is not talented, he is already a made player. He has played in important clubs like Inter Milan, Real Madrid, now he is at Chelsea doing things very well and that is why we say that he is one of the successors, he can be the leader of the next Croatia”. The plan when you retire: “The plan for after football I really haven’t thought about yet. I am not a person who thinks much about the future, I like to live in the present and go little by little, enjoy the moment, what I am doing right now and we will see what the future will bring. I feel good, I want to enjoy football more, everything I’m doing and when you reach this age it’s very difficult to know how long you’re going to last or what you want to do. You have to go little by little, enjoy and until it lasts.”