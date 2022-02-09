The legendary fighter “Super Doll” passed away

“Super Muñeco” passed away, a great figure of Mexican wrestling, who with his great charisma became an idol of various generations

The World Wrestling Council announced the death of super dollone of the legendary characters within the Mexican pancracy, after it was reported just a week ago that the fighter was hospitalized in an emergency and that he was in poor health.

The CMLL lamented the death of the legendary fighter “Super Doll”. @CMLL_OFICIAL

“DREST IN PEACE SUPER MUÑECO The CMLL joins the grief that seizes the wrestling family for the sensitive death of the legendary fighter “Super Muñeco”, a great figure of Mexican Wrestling and who with his great charisma became an idol of various generations”, reported the World Wrestling Council on its social networks.

Just last February 1, Baby Richard, a wrestling referee, announced that Super Muñeco had been hospitalized in Mexico City, for which he began to raise money to support the wrestler and his family through the sale of shirts. .

“He is going through a difficult health problem. He is hospitalized. We know that they were going to pay tribute to him in Los Angeles, unfortunately with the problem of diabetes that he suffers from, his blood sugar went up and he lost his sight a little and when he took a step he fell and his head split open. When they were going to pay him tribute, he no longer wanted to get up, or go into the ring because his head was open. They pay homage to him in a chair, ”said Baby Richard for the YouTube channel, “Halcón Lucha Libre”.

“From then on she began to feel bad and then she was in Tijuana with her daughter for a couple of days. She arrived in Mexico City, she was going to the doctor, but right now she is hospitalized, to give her body more encouragement to move forward. First God is going to get ahead because he is a fighter in every sense of the word.

The AAA also joined in the condolences after the death of Super Doll this Wednesday through a message on their social networks, where he cataloged him as an outstanding Mexican fighter.

“The family of #LuchaLibreAAA joins the sorrow that seizes family and friends for the sensitive death of Super Muñecor”.

Super Muñeco debuted in Lucha Libre in 1982, but he did so under the name “El Sanguinario Jr.”, which he kept for a year and then changed to the one that led him to consolidate himself within the pancracio, even creating the “Trío Fantasy”, in which Super Mouse and Super Pinocchio also participated.