The magic of Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster is finally coming this month for Steam and mobile

He was the last one to arrive in class and finally he is here, on the horn. Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will finally land on February 23 on Steam and mobile devices, shelving the classic relaunches of the franchise definitively.

As we have already seen in the other installments, here what prevails is an improved visual section and optimized audio for current systems. The The original Final Fantasy VI was released in 1994. on the Super Nintendo and tells us about the adventures in a world that has been rebuilt after suffering a magical war.

Several centuries later, all places shine with machines and technology, at the same time a young woman with mysterious powers named Terra escapes from the Empire. Her encounter with Locke will trigger a series of events that will change the destiny of countless lives. These are all the improvements you can expect for this version: