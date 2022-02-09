The most popular pizzerias in New York

The history of pizza in America began in New York with the arrival of immigrants italians to that state at the end of the 19th century, and today the most popular pizzerias of this nation are located in the Big Apple.

Without forgetting that NY has two neighborhoods italians: one in Lower Manhattan, very close to Chinatown, and another in the Bronx.

According to data from the Pizza Hall of Fame, which celebrates the oldest and most successful pizzerias in the United States, it all started when Gennaro Lombardi, an immigrant from Naples, Italy, used his leftover dough to make pizza.

Lombardi’s Pizza located in Little Italy New Yorkis recognized as the oldest pizzeria in the US.

The Italian installed his store in 1905, “the italians they would meet there, catch up on local news and gossip,” says John Brescio, current owner of Lombardi’s Pizzeria, in conversation with The Pizza Hall of Fame.

In the US there are more than 77 thousand pizzerias; those in NY are the most famous, and according to data from Google Maps, these are the most sought-after pizza places in the Big Apple:

Carnegie’s Pizza: Located in Times Square. Pizza slices range from $3.25 to $5.25

Enzo Bruni the gourmet pizza: With two locations, one on the Upper East Side and one on Canal Street, pizza slices cost between $3.25 and $10.

Rubirosa Restaurant: It is one of the oldest and most traditional in NY, located at 235 Mulberry St in Lower Manhattan. Rubirosa is a family-run Italian-American neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria. In addition to their famous pizza, they offer a wide variety of fresh homemade pastas every day.

Prince Street Pizza: Located on the same street that bears his name. Their Sicilian recipes have been in the family for generations, including their sauces that are made by hand every day from scratch.

99 Cent Fresh Pizza: Only by name should it appear among the most searched, what tourist does not want to find gastronomic offers at low prices? This pizzeria has more than eight locations located throughout Manhattan

Bleecker Street Pizza: It has been named the best pizza in New York by five expert pages in gastronomy. Bleeker Streets is known for being one of the best-selling pizzerias in the Upper Manhattan area. The pizzeria was established in 2004, serving their popular “Nona Marie Pie”, an old family recipe that is considered a customer favorite.

