The most premium mid-range mobile falls in price and now costs almost 300 euros

Oppo’s terminal is still one of the best options for this price.

If you are looking for stability, power, a good camera, autonomy to spare and an adjusted price, this Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G it only costs 318 euros. It represents a collapse from the 469 euros that it cost on its official website. And it is that if there is a signature that has grown by leaps and bounds in the market mobile that has been Oppo, especially having the best-selling realme under its umbrella.

Oppo has gotten very close to Xiaomi in recent months, and has done so based on this type of smartphone. They may seem somewhat inflated in price, but the build quality and the materials used they are very premium in almost all its ranges. This Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G is one of the best mid-range phones today and a highly recommended purchase option.

Buy an Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G for 318 euros (RRP €469 )

This Oppo is a very complete mobile, so much so that we could put it in the bag of the best Oppo terminals to buy now. What is most surprising at first sight is its enormous 6.4-inch AMOLED display and Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px). has a rate of 90hz refresh, a maximum brightness of 750 nits, contrast of 1,000,000 to 1 and its tactile response is fabulous, better than many terminals in this price range. The fingerprint reader is hidden under the screensomething that is not very common in the mid-range that is usually placed on the side to save costs.

The power is given from within your processor Snapdragon 765G, a 7nm octa-core that runs at 2.4 GHz, and that we saw in other mobiles such as the OnePlus Nord or the Google Pixel 4a 5G, among others. The power is complemented by a 8GB RAM and with its graphics chip, the Adreno 620 also from Qualcomm. On the other hand, his internal memory is 128 GB (not expandable). With all this, it is normal for it to be one of the Oppo mobiles that receives Android 12 in 2022.

In the back we have his impressive quad camera Composed of a 64 MP standard lens, an 8 MP wide angle lens with an amplitude of 119º, a 2 MP B/W lens and a 2 MP macro lens. is able to record 4K video and slow motion at 240 fps. Its selfie camera is 32 MP, plenty to get well-defined self-photos and very good video calls.

in his thin 7.9mm body thick and only 172 grams in weight integrates with 2 microphones to improve the sound of calls and videos, and for noise cancellation in them. Mount a 4,300 mAh battery capable of charging at 65 W (or what is the same, reaches 100% in 31 minutes), and has connectivity of all kinds (5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 5, GPS and Dual SIM). It is available in black, silver and blue, although we have the best price in the black model.

