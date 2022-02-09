The new Microsoft Defender app is almost ready

We have previously discussed the new Microsoft Defender app. Until now only authorized users could access but, apparently, according to Lumia Updatethe application is almost ready for launch and can already be tested in the United States.

Microsoft Defender Preview is (almost) live https://t.co/2MfPrSInOy pic.twitter.com/QPn7dmnI7g — Updates Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 7, 2022

Microsoft Defender bets on the web

The new Microsoft Defender app is developed in WPF and it will be one Web Application, as deduced from the images. Its design is in line with Windows 11 and, at first glance, it seems very attractive. It would be available not only in Windows 11 but also in Windows 10 and in other systems such as Android, iOS or MacOS.

The fact that it is a web-app is a great advantage when it comes to updating the application. Microsoft will be able to introduce new features and improvements of all kinds without the need to release updates to the operating system. This is one more small step in the direction of depending as little as possible on the system when updating parts of it.

At the moment, the application can only be tested in the United States. We hope that it will soon reach other territories and we can install it on our computers.