The new Redmi K50 is seen for the first time in official images

Xiaomi will present the new Redmi K50 next week, and today we can see them for the first time in official photos that confirm their design.

The Serie Xiaomi Redmi K50 it is very close. His presentation is scheduled for the next Wednesday February 16but it seems that we will not have to wait so long until we can confirm some of the most important details of this new family of high-end mobiles.

Today, we know that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition It will be the most extreme mobile of the series, by equipping one of the most powerful processors of the moment, combined with a aggressive design and details focused on improving the experience when playing.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and version signed by AMG Petronas

As can be seen in the images, shared by the Twitter user Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi K50 Gaming will have a striking design, whose back shows aesthetic lines never before seen in a brand mobile. Particularly striking is the version with the seal of the Formula 1 team AMG Petronaswith which Xiaomi would have collaborated to shape a special edition of its new flagship under the Redmi brand.

terminal equip a triple camera on its backand is expected to have a high refresh rate screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 processor and an ultra-fast charging system.

In addition to the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, others are expected to arrive three different models: the Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50 Pro+. At the moment, no images of the designs of these models have been leaked, so we will have to wait for next week’s event to be able to know them in full.

