The only franchise to never win, play in or host an NFL Finals

Almost all franchises have played a Super Bowl, very few have not arrived and only one has not claimed the NFL final either…

The Super Bowl LVI of the NFL 2022 will be played this Sunday, February 13 at the SoFi Stadium of the locals Los Angeles Ramswho will face some Cincinnati Bengals that they will seek to get out of the list of 12 teams that have never won the grand final of the American football league.

Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are the mentioned franchises.

Of those teams, the last four mentioned could never even participate in the Super Bowl. But there is one of that group that also did not have the honor of being the city that would host the event, and that is not about to change in the near future.

The team that never participated in the Super Bowl

that team is cleveland browns. Unfortunately, they never got involved in the Super Bowl. On the other hand, the Lions’ Ford Field was used for the SB XL from 2006the Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field in 2005for him SB XXXIX and the Jaguars NRG Stadium in 2017for him SB LI.