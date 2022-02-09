The “powerful reason” why Lili Estefan and Jorge Ramos would be “with one foot out” of Univision

These two stars of the television station would be joined by Raúl de Molina because this trio of presenters has a “high” element in common.

Famous, charismatic and a benchmark for the Hispanic community in the United States. These are just some of the characteristics that Lili Estefan and Jorge Ramos have in common, two stars of the Univision network and who could be with one foot out of it.

The rumors of dismissal would have started with Molina, who has been absent from his program “El gordo y la flaca”. And unlike previous occasions, this time it has not been explained to the public if he is on vacation or has a special assignment or a health problem, such as coid-19.

In a recent broadcast of the program “Gossip no like”, Univision is thinking of dispensing with the services of Lili, Jorge and Raúl. According to journalist Javier Ceriani, this is due to the high salaries they enjoy. “Three budgets that could generate jobs for thousands of Mexicans,” said the Argentine.

He also added “Televisa is entering and does not want them”, this with reference to the recent merger between Televisa and Univisión, which would represent a powerful reason to fire them.

Televisa and Univision completed their merger process last Monday, January 31, in order to become a giant in the Spanish-language media sector and reach 100 million Spanish-speakers.

Regarding the professional future of these celebrities, Ceriani said that Raúl would be in negotiations with the competition, Telemundo. For their part, neither Lili nor Ramos would have a proposal at the door.

