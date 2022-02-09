The problems that America has had in its tournament start crisis

Everything has happened to the azulcremas at the beginning of the semester and it has been reflected in their poor results.

America has suffered in this start of the tournament Closure 2022 on the MX League. The azulcremas are second to last in general with only one point and the criticism has not been long in coming both due to the adverse markers and the team’s performance, this added to other factors that in Coapa they have suffered

And it is that when it is said that the first days have been a nightmare for the Eagles, it is not for less. At Nest They have suffered from everything, not only bad results, but also situations that go through the physical, infected with Covid-19as well as suspensions generated as a result of expulsions that have manifested themselves in each of their meetings.

Prior to the first date against Pueblain the club reported infections of coronavirus; Federico Vinas, Emmanuel Aguilera Y Ferdinand Madrigal tested positive for this disease. Also, already during the game, Roger Martinez he was sent off for a double warning, while coach Santiago Solari saw a red card for complaining to the referee.

for the game against Atlasapart from the defeat at home, the creams suffered their second expulsion from the tournament, this time for Federico Vinaswho came on as a substitute in the second half of the match to try to get the tie, but ended up leaving his team with one man less in a controversial play where he hit Hugo Martin Nervo.

Days after the meeting with the red and black, came the selection activity where initially there were five American players who reported with their respective national representatives. there, two injuries they appeared; first, Pedro Aquino suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot, for which he had to return to Mexico where he underwent surgery with a prognosis of recovery of eight weeks; the other injured was Jorge Sánchez, the right-back left five minutes into the Mexican game in Jamaica because he had an injury to the medial collateral ligament of the left knee, which will have him without playing for nearly a month. Added to this, in the friendly against Cruz Azul, Emilio Lara also had a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the foot, which led him to undergo surgery.

Now, in the most recent clash against Athletic Saint Louis, a new injury appeared when Sebastián Cáceres was knocked down in the first half. The Uruguayan went to the hospital, where he was assessed and was diagnosed with a dislocation in his right shoulder that will keep him in cotton wool for three weeks. Also in this game, Miguel Layún was expelled and received two sets of punishment for rough play plus complaints to the arbitration body.

That said, everything has happened to America in these first days of the, so now Santiago Solari He will have the mission of making his team recover from all those adversities, start winning and recover the lost ground after his first three presentations in the contest.