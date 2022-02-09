The products you can buy with cryptocurrencies in the country | Finance | Economy

The cryptocurrency trading are becoming more common in the country. Even more than 500 points have been registered, such as small businesses, technology and video game centers, where it is allowed to pay with crypto assets.

Among them, Olfabrand, Café de la Luna Lela, Taco time Colombia, Wellness spa, Corner bistro, La Tortata, Ravala, Viator, Transfers & tours, Part’s pizza, Entrevolcanes y ribs, Kioto oriental, En la brasa and empanadas a 1,000, Café calle 52, TFM solutions, Drone 4 us aerial, Vehement, Masters technologies, Maitek SAS, Worldtech, Aso Dent Clinic, M&M Optics, Lili Lacta, Fit tech fitness.

Now shopping through virtual platforms are also an option. In October 2020, the Swedish company Bitrefill arrived with a wide variety of products that can be paid with bitcoin, ethereum, ether, litecoin, dogecoin and dash.

This alternative allows you to pay in applications such as Rappi, Success, Jumbo, Metro, Netflix or recharge your cell phone, according to information from ‘Forbes’. Other stores available on the website of this platform are McDonald’s, Popsy Ice Cream, La Brasa Roja, Sandwich Qbano, Juan Valdez, Spotify, Merqueo, Domicilios.com, Pepe Ganga, Falabella, Linio and others.

The week before, the ‘proptech’ La Haus sold an apartment in Santa Marta to a client who lives in Medellín. This was the first time in the country that bought a property with bitcoin and opens the range of possibilities with this asset.

These options have placed Colombia in the position 11 of the countries with the most cryptocurrency transactions in the world. The trade, tourism and real estate sector already allow these transactions.

Likewise, transactions with this type of asset must begin to be reported to the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF), if applicable. over 150 dollars or 450 dollars if they are multiple.

This new regulation was born in order to prevent operations that are used for illicit purposes such as money laundering and financing of terrorism.

