the reason why Emilio Azcárraga would have visited the Santiago Solari campus

The results, both favorable and adverse, are the cause or consequence of the environment that originates inside the locker room of a soccer team. And in the specific case of America from Emilio Azcarragaa club in which in off they admit that for weeks there have been short circuits between the squad and the strategist Santiago Solaridefeats, obviously, are proof that harmony is what is lacking in Coapa.

In this regard, like this version of so much bouncing around the corridors of the training complex cream blue It has already become an open secret, the owner of the institution saw the need to take action on the matter. That is why, according to RECORD, it was his visit to the members of the squad and the coaching staff prior to the clash with the Athletic Saint Louis.

Apparently to Emilio Azcarraga He also received this report that the group of the main men’s team of the Eagles of America it is divided. And, as the defeat against those of Potosicame close to try a coup that motivates the protagonists to leave the bottom of the standings of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

The three players who would be dissatisfied with Santiago Solari

According to the aforementioned medium, there are mainly three players who no longer feel comfortable with Santiago Solari. They would be Bruno Valdez, Richard Sanchez and Federico Viñas. Both the Paraguayans and the Uruguayan lost ground in the scheme of the Eagles of Americareason enough not to feel comfortable with the coach.

Emilio Azcárraga’s phrase that would be applied in the same way for the players as for the coaching staff

“To get to Americathe door is big, but to go out it is even bigger”would have been one of the phrases of Emilio Azcarraga during his visit to the facilities of the complex of Coapato talk with the Eagles of America by Santiago Solari. According to the section The Sniper, his words would be addressed to both the players and the Little Indian.