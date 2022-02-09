The records and curiosities of the 2022 Oscar nominations

These are the nominees for the 2022 Oscars 6:48

(CNN) — Today the nominees for the Oscars 2022 were announced and some broke records, while others broke barriers.

The first nominated deaf male actor, the most nominated black actor, the artist who approaches an elite group… here are the highlights.

Denzel Washington continues to make history

The iconic actor, known for his roles in movies like “Training Day” and “Malcolm X,” just earned his 10th Academy Award nomination, this time for best actor in “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” making it the most nominated black actor in Oscar history and breaking his own record.

Even before Tuesday’s nominations were announced, Washington was the most nominated black actor in history, receiving his ninth nomination in 2018 for his work in “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

But despite this achievement, Washington has not won the award in 20 years. He only has two Oscar statuettes to show for his work: the first for “Glory” at the 1990 awards, and the second for “Training Day” in 2002.

With this year’s nomination, Washington has now been nominated for an Academy Award in every decade since the 1980s. The first was a supporting actor nomination in 1988 for “Cry Freedom.”

Historically, the Oscars have not been kind to black actors. Although Sidney Poitier became the first black man to win best actor in 1964, Washington was only the second in 2002. And only one black woman has ever won best actress: Halle Berry, in 2002 for her work in “Monster’s Ball”.

Lin-Manuel Miranda approaches the “EGOT”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is celebrating his Oscar nomination for the song he wrote for the hit Disney movie “Charm.”

Miranda is nominated for the song “Dos Oruguitas”. This brings Miranda one step closer to potentially becoming a member of the elite group “EGOT”, stars who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

In a tweet, Miranda said he was grateful and also celebrated fellow nominees Questlove, Ariana DeBose, Paul Tazewell, Germane Franco and Andrew Garfield.

“So many times I shouted happily for friends this morning,” tweeted. “Thankful thankful thankful!”

Garfield is nominated for best actor for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” — directed by Miranda.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz make history

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz form a great couple.

This Tuesday, they became the sixth marriage that achieves nominations in the acting categories the same year at the Oscar Awards.

Bardem was nominated for best actor for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, while Cruz earned a nomination for her role as Janis in Parallel Mothers.

Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to receive an Oscar nomination

Troy Kotsur was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in “CODA,” becoming the first deaf man to earn an acting nomination and the second deaf actor nominee after his co-star, actress Marlee Matlin for “Children of a Lesser God.” “(1986).

Three of the central roles in “CODA” went to deaf actors: Matlin, an Oscar winner and perhaps America’s most famous working deaf actress, Kotsur as her tough fisherman husband and Daniel Durant, who plays their son.

The power of streaming

The Oscars will rely heavily on movies that have reached audiences primarily through streaming. The two Netflix titles “Don’t Look Up” and “The Power of the Dog” among the 10 nominees were joined by Apple TV+’s “Coda” and “King Richard” and “Dune” which were released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. (The latter two productions are from Warner Bros., which like CNN is part of WarnerMedia.)

With information from Leah Asmelash, Brian Lowry and Scottie Andrew