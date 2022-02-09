The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ begins to update to Android 12 in Spain

Related news

One day after the presentation of the Galaxy S22 series, even with leaks with two videos showing three of the devices that will be shown tomorrow at Samsung Unpacked, one of the best phones launched by the company in Spain has begun to receive One UI 4 with Android 12. It’s just the Galaxy Note 10+.

Another of the high-end that is updated to Android 12

If this news is interesting, it is because it is the last major update that the Galaxy Note 10+ will receive, that is, that they will have to forget about Android 13. The ones that will be able to enjoy up to 4 Android updates and 5 years of security updates are the high-end ones from last year and the new series that will be presented tomorrow.

Update to OneUI 4

As far as the Galaxy Note 10+ is concerned, you can receive security patchesbut you have to completely forget about another major update such as that of Android 13 with One UI 5.

An update to Android 12 with One UI 4 that leaves the dynamic theme to be used and thus color the interface and its elements like never before. Other interesting aspects that this update leaves are the privacy controls so that now, when we are in a video call, we can know that microphone and camera are being used with indicators located at the top right.

Samsung has also added controls so that we can decide if we want to share location more accurately or just approximate.

Another footprint left by One UI 4 are best animations for when we leave an app and go to the desktop, and other details that have to do with those rounded corners in different elements of the interface; a norm in the Google Pixel 6.

You can now try to search for the update and thus have the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with Android 12.

