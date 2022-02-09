The SEMI celebrates 70 years advocating for excellence

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has fulfilled this Tuesday, February 870 years of work advocating with its activity for excellence both in the clinical and healthcare field, as well as in the training and research fields. It was officially established in the year 1952being members of its Founding Board the professors and doctors Carlos Jiménez Díaz, Gregorio Marañón, Teófilo Hernando, Juan Andreu Urra and Manuel Bermejillo.

During these seven decades, the medical-scientific society has achieved numerous achievements that have positioned Internal Medicineas a transversal specialty, in a prominent place on the national and international scene, under 32 presidencies including the current one, which he has held since November 2020 Jesus Diez Manglanointernist at the Royo Villanova Hospital in Zaragoza (Aragon).

Starting next November 2022, she will be president of the SEMI Juana Carter Gomez, current first vice president of the medical-scientific society; and, later, Carretero will succeed him as president of SEMI Monserrat Chimeno Vineyards, who currently occupies the second vice-presidency of the SEMI. Díez Manglano and Carretero Gómez and Chimeno Viñas, accompany him on the current Board of Directors of SEMI Maria Dolores Martin Escalantetreasurer; Jesus Recio Iglesias, general secretary; as well as Luis Manzano Espinosain an advisory capacity.

In the last decade, they have held the presidency of the SEMI Ricardo Gomez Strikes (2018-2020), Antonio Zapatero Gaviria (2016-2018)Emilio Casariego Vales (2014-2016), Pilar Roman Sanchez (2012-2014) and Javier Garcia Joy (2010-2012). Here you can consult the history of previous presidencies of SEMI since its foundation. The first president of the medical-scientific society was Carlos Jiménez Díaz.



High value internal medicine

In line with its mission, vision and values ​​and with its founding objectives, heSEMI has always advocated for achieving a high-value Internal Medicine for professionals and patients and for society as a whole, defending throughout this time the figure of the internist, a polyvalent specialist, generalist, humanistwith a global vision of the patient and highly qualified, prepared and trained at a scientific level in seeking solutions to complex problems and in managing uncertainty in the clinical and research context under profound principles and ethical standards with the ultimate goal of improving quality life of the people it serves from the integrative and holistic perspective that defines the specialty.

Founding act of the SEMI.

Currently, the SEMI integrates more than 8,000 internists, has 20 working groups in multiple pathologies and areas of interest for the specialty, which develop an intense and prolific scientific work (with multiple active clinical registries) and maintains thirty alliances with national and international organizations (among them, the European Federation of Internal Medicine -EFIM- or the American College of Physicians -ACP-).

The different working groups that make up the SEMI They are, to date: Alcohol and alcoholism; Shared Assistance and Hospitalist Medicine; Bioethics and Professionalism; Palliative Care; Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition; Clinical Ultrasound, Health Education; Thromboembolic Disease; Systemic Autoimmune Diseases; Infectious Diseases, Minority Diseases; COPD; Training; Clinical Management; Hospitalization at Home and Telemedicine; Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation; Osteoporosis; Multipathological Patient and Elderly Age; Vascular Risk and Emergencies.

Likewise, it also has a subgroup of New technologies of information and communication in Internal Medicine and a Nursing Section of which nursing professionals with an interest or activity in Internal Medicine Services can form part.



Key role of Internal Medicine in health crises

Under a patient-centered vision, based on scientific evidence, and strongly committed to the ethical principles of medical practice, Spanish internists and Internal Medicine have exercised a key backbone role in responding to multiple health crises in recent decadessince the beginning of HIV AIDS in the 1980s, until Toxic Oil Syndrome or currently the pandemic by SARS-CoV-2leading both hospital care for hospitalized non-critical patients (up to 80 percent of them), as well as research on the virus, with the SEMI-COVID-19 Registrationwhich has 42 publications published in national and international journals of impact and is one of the main Clinical Registries on the virus in the world, with more than 700 participating researchers from 135 hospitals and data from more than 25,500 patients included.

On March 18, 2021, the SEMI launched its new scientific journal (in Spanish and English and open access) called Spanish Journal of Medicine (Spanish J Med), which joins two other publications in which internists publish their findings and constitute their main organs of expression (Revista Española de Casos Clínicos en Medicina Interna -RECCMI and Revista Clínica Española -RCE-). The oldest of them all is RCE and published its first issue in 1940.



The moment of Internal Medicine