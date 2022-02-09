The Tinder scammer closed his Instagram and says he will give his version – Metro Puerto Rico

Simon Leviev is now in the spotlight due to the reveal of a Netflix documentary called “The Tinder Scammer”. However, the protagonist of this story has already seen it and added that the things they say in the documentary are not true and that he will give his version of the events “very soon”.

Until yesterday we could see his social networks, including Instagram where he had hundreds of thousands of followers after the story was known, but hours later he deleted it.

The documentary is based on an extensive article published by the Norwegian newspaper VG in 2019. It tells what the trIt is women cheated by Leviev on Tinder and who testify in the Netflix documentary. The film tells what happened through the stories of a Norwegian (Cecilie Fjellhoy), a Swedish (Pernilla Sjoholmy) and a Dutch (Ayleen Charlotte).

There it is explained how Leviev enters their lives after meeting them on Tinder and they end up delivering large sums of money that, according to different sources, were between 200 thousand and 10 million dollars.

simon leiev Instagram

On his Instagram account there were many videos recorded by Simon where the life of luxury he led could be evidenced. But, he denies everything and says that he will tell “his” truth about him.

Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayu, was born in Israel 31 years ago and belongs to an ultra-Orthodox Jewish family. Before Tinder, he was charged with fraud for stealing bad checks from people he worked for.

Shimon Hayut

In recent years, he dedicated himself to contacting women through Tinder and asking them for money to finance his luxuries. On the dating app he introduced himself as Simon Leviev, the son of a billionaire of Uzbek origin who amassed fortunes in the diamond business.

After the repercussion of the Netflix documentary, Leviev, who spent five months in prison for these cases convicted of fraud, said on Instagram (before closing it) that “very soon” will give his version of what he did on the dating app.

simon leviev Instagram

“I am going to share my version of the story in the coming days, when I have resolved the best and most respectful way to tell it, both for the parties involved and for myself”, wrote on Instagram yesterday.

Before closing the account, he told his followers that until he does, “Keep your mind and heart open.”

Leviev denies stealing from the women, saying he merely “abused their trust.”