These were the topics discussed in Abinader’s meeting with media directors

The trust of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTPC), the institutionalization and the price of fuels, were among the main topics discussed by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, in his meeting with several directors of the country’s media.

This was revealed by the journalist Huchi Lora on his way out of the meeting, convened last Monday at the National Palace, in order to socialize issues of national interest.

Likewise, the communicator affirmed that the president assured that the CTPC will not be sold, indicating that many people were confused after the announcement of the trust project.

“The main issues were the trust, and he (Abinader) made a number of clarifications, he said that from the beginning he said that nothing was going to be sold,” Lora said.

Regarding the increase in fuel prices, the head of state asserted that currently a much higher price is being paid than before, something exacerbated by the fact that there is no longer financing like that of Petrocaribe.

This was not the first time that the president has referred to this issue, since just one day before the aforementioned meeting he stated that past governments never paid more than 50 dollars for a barrel of oil because they had this financing until 2015 and that for this reason the fuels were cheaper.

“If I had a Petrocaribe, fuel would be cheaper,” the president stressed that day.

Modifications

Lora also highlighted that Abinader spoke about his efforts to shield some institutions, such as the Public Ministry, against possible interference by the Executive Branch.

“About the institutionalization projects, for example the independent Public Ministry, the Chamber of Accounts, high courts, etc., what are you going to wait for, that this is not the time to present them, but that you are going to present them to Congress in its due time,” he said.