they are able to make poultices with insects to cure themselves

Chimpanzees are very intelligent animals. They are able to use tools, cooperate with each other and understand thoughts. Now new research suggests that they are also capable of using drugs to treat injuries both to themselves and to other chimpanzees.

A group of scientists has managed to record in the Loango National Park in Gabon, West Africa, a mother healing a wound to one of her children using a crushed insect. The results of this important study on the behavior of these primates have been published in the journal Current Biology.





A mother who hunts insects to cure her son’s foot

The filming of this unique moment is carried out by Alessandra Mascaro, who is a volunteer for the Ozouga Chimpanzee Project. In the clip you can see Suzee, her mother, checking the injured foot of Sia, her son. It is then that she catches an insect that was flying around her, she presses it with her lips and the resulting paste is applied to the wound. Later she removes it, salivates again and applies it again.

“You can see in the video that Suzee first looks at her son’s foot, and then it’s like she’s like, ‘What could I do?’ and then she looks up and sees the bug and catches it for her son.” explained the author of the video. As a result of this behavior, scientists say that chimpanzees have the ability to heal others or themselves.

This is the first time they have managed to capture it on video, but it is a behavior that they had previously observed. Since 2005 they have been studying this community of 45 specimens and from November 2019 to February 2021 they observed 76 open wounds in 22 different chimpanzees. In 19 of the cases, treatment was given to the wound. On three occasions the researchers saw chimpanzees using the technique on another chimpanzee.





Researchers have not been able to identify the insect that chimpanzees use to heal themselves and, therefore, it is unknown what, if any, healing properties it has. It is theorized that it could be a kind of painkiller. They have confirmed that the apes do not eat insects, they simply crush them with their lips and then use it as medicine.

Other animals also heal, but do not use insects

Therefore, this is the first time that non-human mammals have been known to use insects for medicinal purposes. “Humans use many species of insects as remedies against diseases. There are studies that show that insects can have antibiotic, antiviral and anthelmintic functions,” said Simone Pika, who heads the animal cognition laboratory at the University of Osnabrück in Germany. and is the lead author of this study.





On the other hand, there is evidence of acts of self-medication in animals, although without using insects. For example, dogs and cats may eat grass to vomit while bears take medicinal plants. On the other hand, orangutans have been seen soothing muscle injuries with vegetable poultices.

Chimpanzees care about each other Barcroft Media

For Pika, what chimpanzees do is “prosocial” behavior and a clear example that these monkeys care about the state of their peers. “To me this is especially impressive because many people doubt the prosocial abilities of other animals,” she said.

Do they all do it or only the chimpanzees studied?

But this research does not prove that all chimpanzees in the world can present this behavior that had not been recorded until now. Pika herself clarifies that this behavior can only occur in the group on which the observation has focused, which according to her could be “special” chimpanzees.





The great challenge ahead now is to identify the insects that chimpanzees use to make the curative paste. If they were able to do so, they would take a big step towards a more complete understanding of this behavior.