They arrest a couple and seize more than 3,600 million dollars in stolen cryptocurrency funds | Univision Crime News

The Justice Department announced Tuesday the largest financial seizure in its history: more than 3.6 billion dollarsand reported that arrested a New York couple charged with conspiring to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that were stolen during the hack of Bitfinex, a Hong Kong-based virtual exchange, in 2016.
Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtensteina 34-year-old man with Russian and American nationality, and his wife Heather Morgan31, were arrested Tuesday morning in Manhattan on charges of use various sophisticated techniques to launder stolen cryptocurrencies and hide transactions. They face federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and to defraud the United States.
“The message to criminals is clear: cryptocurrencies are not a tax haven. We can and will follow the money, no matter what form it takes,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a video statement released by the Justice Department.
During his initial court appearance, a magistrate judge ruled that Lichtenstein could be placed under house arrest on $5 million bail. that was also signed by his parents. Bail was set for Morgan at $4 million. Both will remain in custody until bail terms are met.
The detained marriage is not charged for the cyberattack on a virtual exchange house
Prosecutors had argued that the defendants should be denied bail, noting that both could escape as they may still have access to large sums of money. In addition, during a search of his residence, investigators found a folder labeled “passport ideas” that contained information on how to obtain fake IDs, as well as several cell phones, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Anirudh Bansal responded by telling the judge that his clients have no intention of running away. He assured that they knew they were being investigated since the end of last year and did not run away. He also said the charges are “flimsy” and disproportionate.
“I don’t think they’ll find out that billions of dollars were laundered,” Bansal said.
At the couple Bitfinex was not accused of hacking, during which a hacker initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized bitcoin transactions that sent the stolen funds to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein. About $71 million in bitcoin was stolen that day, which would currently be more than 4.5 billion.
The techniques they used to launder stolen cryptocurrencies
Authorities say they ultimately traced the stolen money to more than a dozen accounts controlled by Lichtenstein, Morgan and their businesses. Documents filed with the court accuse them of using classic money laundering techniques to hide their activities and the movement of money, such as the creation of accounts with fictitious names and the use of computer programs to automate transactions.
In order to hide their transactions and make them difficult to trace, the defendants also used AlphaBaya darknet marketplace that the Justice Department dismantled in 2017, according to prosecutors.
Through the use of ATMs for bitcoins millions of dollars were collected from the transactions, money that was used for the acquisition of gold and tokens non-expendable goods (NFTs), as well as more mundane things like Walmart gift cards for personal spending, prosecutors said.