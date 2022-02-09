They demand the immediate departure of Edinson Cavani after missing his goal at Manchester United

Edinson Cavnai missed a clear scoring opportunity in Manchester United’s draw against Burnley and ended up receiving harsh criticism from the fans.

February 8, 2022 8:26 p.m.

Edinson Cavani started Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor and was one of the most criticized for missing a clear scoring situation that could have changed the final result.

After 68 minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo replaced the Bullfighter and the fans ended up highlighting the lack of forcefulness on the field of play through their Twitter profiles and showed their discomfort.

The former PSG man was singled out for failing to assert himself on the pitch against the Burnley defenders and drew criticism for failing to keep up the pace of play.

Faced with this situation, some of the fans demanded his departure in the next transfer market in order to renew the squad with younger blood and thus be more forceful on the field of play.

Injuries were also a problem for Edinson Cavani’s development during his time in the Los Angeles box. Red Devils who managed to score a total of two goals and one assist in eleven appearances.

On the other hand, with this result, Manchester United is in fifth place with 39 units and is in danger of being overtaken by its rivals and left out of the qualifying zone for international cups.