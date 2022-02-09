They kill another teenage rapper in New York: second case in less than a week

Jayquan McKenley, an 18-year-old teenager who was just starting out in the world of rap, was shot dead in Brooklyn, less than a week after the murder of another rapper in the same New York county.

McKenley, who used the stage name Chii Wvttz, was ambushed early Sunday morning as he left a recording studio in Bedford–Stuyvesant. Although McKenley lived in the Bronx, he traveled to Brooklyn to pursue his passion, his relatives said.

In the past week, Tajay Dobson, rapper better known by his stage name Tdott Woo, was fatally shot outside his home in Brooklyn (NYC), hours after signing a recording contract. He was 22 years old. And on January 27 rapper Nasir Fisher (Nas Blixky) was ambushed at Prospect Lefferts Gardens, but survived and vowed to change his stage name, which is slang for “weapon.”

Detectives are trying to find out if McKenley’s homicide is related to a shooting in the Bronx in August in which no one was injured, the sources said. NYPD has yet to link his murder to the rap scene and the Dobson and Fisher cases.

McKenley had barely left a recording studio at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 6, when was attacked while sitting in a parked car at Greene and Lewis avenues, police and his family said.

“Music was something he was passionate about,” he told DailyNews Shawn Holmes, his mother’s cousin. “I heard he just left the studio.” It was actually a space rented through Airbnb, and McKenley was leaving with a friend and other members of her group when a car pulled up and someone opened the door, law enforcement sources said.

Holmes, who said that McKenley had lived for a time with his father in North Carolina, told the DailyNews that he wished the young man had stayed there.

There were 100 shootings last month, a jump from January 2021 when there were 76. Those numbers also show an increase from 2020 and 2019, when there were 67 and 52 shootings, respectively.

Following the rise in armed violence in 2020 and 2021, particularly among young gang members and/or victims, 2022 started with the same trendrepresenting a big challenge for the new mayor Eric Adams, former NYPD officer. In particular, Brooklyn was the borough with the most shootings in the entire city last year.