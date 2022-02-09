They reveal why LeBron James would have taken Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers

There is no doubt that if Los Angeles Lakers decided to play it and go for Russell Westbrook for the 2021-22 NBA season, Lebron James had to give approval. It is the figure of the team and therefore an authorized voice that, in this case, everything seems to indicate that it failed.

Westbrook still hasn’t found his shot on the Lakers, coach Frank Vogel has benched him at decisive moments in games and, despite averaging per game 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists, fans of the Los Angeles team have already ruled on Russell.

Expert journalists in the NBA have not hesitated to blame LeBron James for the arrival of Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, to the point that he was described as responsible for the “disaster” that reflects the irregular level of the Californian franchise. The worst was yet to come!

Skip Bayless, a Fox Sports journalist and declared opponent of LeBron, was in charge of revealing an unusual reason why James would have decided to take Westbrook to the Lakers. Will it be true? You judge…

They reveal why LeBron chose Russell Westbrook for the Los Angeles Lakers

“I read yesterday that Westbrook has been Bronny’s favorite player (James’s eldest son). Could that be part of the reason LeBron pushed to acquire Westbrook? instead of the player Pelinka had a deal for, Buddy Hield? What a mistake LeBron made. Wesbrick: So many teams – tearing up turnovers and ugly misses,” posted Skip Bayless.