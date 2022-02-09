They sue Fenafuth for a millionaire debt with a hotel in San Pedro Sula

The elimination of Qatar World Cup 2022 is not the only problem that will have a financial impact on the Honduran Football Federation. This Tuesday a millionaire lawsuit has come to light that the current administration has with a hotel in San Pedro Sula.

From the process that began with George Louis Pintotowards Russia 2018, Fenafuth stayed at the hotel Mediterráneo with which it contracted an important debt that it has not been able to honor, According to the owner, Fais Juan Gattas.

Without specifying how many millions is the amount owed, the lawsuit filed for more than a year has come to light, since Fenafuth refuses to reach an agreement and for now the case remains in a legal process in the courts of San Pedro.

“The Players of the National Team have been treated in the best possible condition by Investments Honduras Plaza, which even on some occasions had to invest their own money to acquire specialized food products for high-performance athletes, as well as other facilities and comforts typical of the first soccer team in Honduras”, highlights the document in its third point.

In the filed lawsuit, it is also added that “for the year 2020, Fenafuth, without honoring the debt, accumulated a millionaire amount plus default interest for the service provided by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, and by the end of that same year, the FENAFUTH General Accountant certified that debt, expressly acknowledging the Fenafuth that it owed the amount due”.

The businessman Fais Gattas, who had already raised his voice in this case in 2020, called a press conference for next Monday in which more details will be given about this debt that puts the company in more trouble. Fenafuth.

For the failed qualifying process towards Qatar 2022, Fenafuth decided not to continue staying in the Mediterranean and decided to do it at the Hilton Princess.