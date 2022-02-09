They sue Fenafuth for a millionaire debt with a hotel in San Pedro Sula

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The elimination of Qatar World Cup 2022 is not the only problem that will have a financial impact on the Honduran Football Federation. This Tuesday a millionaire lawsuit has come to light that the current administration has with a hotel in San Pedro Sula.
From the process that began with George Louis Pintotowards Russia 2018, Fenafuth stayed at the hotel Mediterráneo with which it contracted an important debt that it has not been able to honor, According to the owner, Fais Juan Gattas.
Without specifying how many millions is the amount owed, the lawsuit filed for more than a year has come to light, since Fenafuth refuses to reach an agreement and for now the case remains in a legal process in the courts of San Pedro.
“The Players of the National Team have been treated in the best possible condition by Investments Honduras Plaza, which even on some occasions had to invest their own money to acquire specialized food products for high-performance athletes, as well as other facilities and comforts typical of the first soccer team in Honduras”, highlights the document in its third point.
In the filed lawsuit, it is also added that “for the year 2020, Fenafuth, without honoring the debt, accumulated a millionaire amount plus default interest for the service provided by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, and by the end of that same year, the FENAFUTH General Accountant certified that debt, expressly acknowledging the Fenafuth that it owed the amount due”.
The businessman Fais Gattas, who had already raised his voice in this case in 2020, called a press conference for next Monday in which more details will be given about this debt that puts the company in more trouble. Fenafuth.
For the failed qualifying process towards Qatar 2022, Fenafuth decided not to continue staying in the Mediterranean and decided to do it at the Hilton Princess.
THE STATEMENT ON THE LAWSUIT
FIRST: FENAFUTH used the services of Inversiones Honduras Plaza, in its commercial establishment, Hotel Mediterráneo, for the elimination process towards the “Brazil 2014” World Cup, for the Absolute National Team, without paying the total amount owed for the service received for such a tie.
SECOND: FENAFUTH asked Inversiones Honduras Plaza to provide the service again for the qualifying process towards the “Russia 2018” World Cup, to which the hotel company agreed in good faith, providing the service in the manner that had been provided by mutual agreement. , signing the entry lists, room deliveries, among others.
THIRD: The Players of the National Team have been treated in the best possible condition by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, which on some occasions even had to invest its own money to acquire specialized food products for high-performance athletes, as well as other facilities and services. comforts typical of the first soccer team in Honduras
BEDROOM: For the year 2020, Fenafuth, without honoring the debt, accumulated a millionaire amount plus default interest for the service provided by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, and by the end of that same year, the FENAFUTH General Accountant certified that debt, EXPRESSLY RECOGNIZING FENAFUTH that owed the amount owed.
FIFTH: However, Fenafuth did not pay the recognized debt, and a lawsuit had to be filed against it, and far from participating in that process with due procedural loyalty, Fenafuth has used countless tricks to try to the claim is rejected. This only demonstrates the clear and plain intention of not paying, and hiding behind whatever argument is convenient for them to easily get rid of their obligations.
SIXTH: As a former service provider of FENAFUTH, Inversiones Honduras Plaza, is completely dismayed by its evasive and irresponsible attitude, which intends to bend the justice of the country at will, demonstrating how public and judicial servants use their positions to benefit at all costs and to the detriment of the country’s economy and legal certainty.
For this reason, we demand that FENAFUTH show its face and appear before the Justice in a transparent manner, using all the mechanisms that the law confers on equal conditions, to reach a sentence (which is a constitutional right) in which it is decided whether or not Inversiones Honduras Plaza has the right to claim payment for a service provided and received by FENAFUTH