They warn of an increase in sexually transmitted diseases among Latinas in NYC

The City Health Department (DOHMH) launched a ‘health alert’ when registering a 23% increase in cases of gonorrhea and 17% in syphilis, mainly among Latinas and African Americansin the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019,
The data shows that the African-Americans and Latinas were more infected with syphilis and gonorrhea than the rest of the other known ethnic groups in the population, and that the infections were mainly among those under 25 years of age.
The DOHMH detailed that cases among people identified as Black or Latino accounted for the majority of female gonorrhea cases (58% of total female cases with known race/ethnicity) and female syphilis cases (75%) in the first mid-2021. “Racial disparities in STI (sexually transmitted infection) rates can be attributed to long-term structural racism, not biological or personal traits. Structural racism prevents communities of color from accessing vital resources and opportunities, and negatively affects overall health and well-being,” the department said in a statement.
The health alert includes detailed recommendations for STI testing providers on screening, treatment, and partner management, including obtaining a sexual history to determine indicated types of screening. It also directs providers to CDC STI Treatment Guidelines, updated July 2021.
“We are deeply concerned”
“The increase in sexually transmitted infections among New York women is of great concern to usand we know that many have put off routine sexual health services, like STI testing, during the pandemic,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.
The City’s ‘top doctor’ added that sexual health care “is essential for a healthy life. If you are sexually active, now is the time to go back for routine STI testing so you can seek treatment as soon as possible if you are positive.”
Data from this agency indicate that Screening for sexually transmitted infections in New York City dropped sharply during the first half of 2020and for this reason it has been difficult to make a more recent comparison between 2020 and 2021.
The DOHMH emphasized that STIs such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia are common and curable. However, if left untreated, they can cause long-lasting health effects, including infertility and chronic pelvic pain. Syphilis can cause vision and hearing loss, dementia, and paralysis. When a pregnant woman has syphilis, the infection can be passed to the fetus (congenital syphilis), which can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, or death after birth.
Numbers of sexually transmitted diseases:
- 58% of all female gonorrhea cases with known race/ethnicity were Latinas and Blacks.
- 75% of all female syphilis cases with known race/ethnicity were Latinas and Blacks
- 23% increased cases of gonorrhea among Latinas and African Americans, in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.
- 17% increased cases of syphilis among Latinas and African Americans, in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.
- Sexually active women under the age of 25 should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia at least once a year.
- Women over the age of 25 should be tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia if they have new or multiple sexual partners, if they have a sexual partner who has an STI, or if they trade sex for money or other resources.
- Pregnant women should be tested for syphilis three times during pregnancy: at their first prenatal encounter, between weeks 28 and 32 of pregnancy, and at delivery.
- Syphilis testing is indicated for all women at increased risk of infection, including sexually active women who have changes in their sexual partners or behaviors, a sexual partner(s) diagnosed with a STI, history of incarceration, or history of exchanging sex for money or other resources.
- The Department of Health Sexual Health Clinics offer low-cost, walk-in sexual health services for people ages 12 and olderregardless of your immigration status. Parental consent is not required.
- Call the NYC Sexual Health Clinics hotline at 347-396-7959, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 3:30 pm
- For more information about sexual health clinics, including services, locations, and hours of operation, visit the website: nyc.gov/health/clinics
- Free condoms and other safer sex products are available at distribution sites throughout the city. To find a site near you, visit NYC Health Map and select “Free Safer Sex Products”.
- For more information on how to apply for free safer sex products, visit nyc.gov/condoms
- Free HIV self-tests are also available for delivery by visiting the New York City Health Map by selecting “Sexual Health Services” and then “HIV Testing”.
