They warn of an increase in sexually transmitted diseases among Latinas in NYC

The DOHMH Sex Clinic located in Chelsea, Manhattan is one of several locations in NYC.

The City Health Department (DOHMH) launched a ‘health alert’ when registering a 23% increase in cases of gonorrhea and 17% in syphilis, mainly among Latinas and African Americansin the first half of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019,

The data shows that the African-Americans and Latinas were more infected with syphilis and gonorrhea than the rest of the other known ethnic groups in the population, and that the infections were mainly among those under 25 years of age.

The DOHMH detailed that cases among people identified as Black or Latino accounted for the majority of female gonorrhea cases (58% of total female cases with known race/ethnicity) and female syphilis cases (75%) in the first mid-2021. “Racial disparities in STI (sexually transmitted infection) rates can be attributed to long-term structural racism, not biological or personal traits. Structural racism prevents communities of color from accessing vital resources and opportunities, and negatively affects overall health and well-being,” the department said in a statement.

The health alert includes detailed recommendations for STI testing providers on screening, treatment, and partner management, including obtaining a sexual history to determine indicated types of screening. It also directs providers to CDC STI Treatment Guidelines, updated July 2021.

“We are deeply concerned”

“The increase in sexually transmitted infections among New York women is of great concern to usand we know that many have put off routine sexual health services, like STI testing, during the pandemic,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

The City’s ‘top doctor’ added that sexual health care “is essential for a healthy life. If you are sexually active, now is the time to go back for routine STI testing so you can seek treatment as soon as possible if you are positive.”

Data from this agency indicate that Screening for sexually transmitted infections in New York City dropped sharply during the first half of 2020and for this reason it has been difficult to make a more recent comparison between 2020 and 2021.

The DOHMH emphasized that STIs such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia are common and curable. However, if left untreated, they can cause long-lasting health effects, including infertility and chronic pelvic pain. Syphilis can cause vision and hearing loss, dementia, and paralysis. When a pregnant woman has syphilis, the infection can be passed to the fetus (congenital syphilis), which can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature birth, low birth weight, or death after birth.

